How to find the oversized phone, big piano, and dancing fish statue in Fortnite

The Fortnite week two challenges are now available as part of this neon-themed season nine. There are a fair number of challenges this week, but there is really only one that is actually challenging and fun. In this guide, we are going to cover that specific challenge, but first, let’s go over all of the challenges that are available this week in Battle Royale.

Fortnite season 9, week 2 challenges

Like always, there are seven new challenges in this second week of season nine, including three that are available to everyone and four challenges that are exclusive to battle pass owners. Unfortunately, the most important and difficult challenge this week is only available to battle pass owners so you will need that if you don’t have it already.

We recommend that you grab the battle pass now as there is no better time to do so since the season just started. If you are interested in all of the challenges that were released this week, though, be sure to check out our screenshot above for the full list. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the biggest challenge this week that has us visit three distinct monuments on the map during a match.

Visit an oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish challenge explained

If you are a Battle Royale veteran from past seasons, you will certainly recognize this type of challenge. One of these challenges happens nearly every single season and can even pop up more than once during the course of a season. The general premise is always the same: find the location of three different statues or objects around the map and visit all three of them.

This time around, we need to find and visit an oversized phone, a big piano, and a giant dancing fish trophy. While all of these are items from previous seasons and challenges we’ve done in the past, this is the first time that we’ve had to find all three of them within the same challenge. In addition, some of them are not in the same places they were before.

It seems the trip to the future in season nine along with the volcano eruption has resulted in monuments finding new homes on the map. We’re going to give you the locations of all three places you need to visit so you can complete this challenge, but here are some tips before we get started.

We recommend you do this challenge in the Team Rumble mode. It’s a consistent mode that allows you to have more teammates, fewer enemies, more time to explore locations, and best of all, respawns. This comes in handle if you stumble across an enemy looking to take you down while completing the challenge.

Make sure to turn on the Party Assist feature if you want to complete this challenge as quickly as possible. It’s located in the challenges tab of the main lobby. This allows teammate progress on the same challenge to count for you as well. Note that you can only turn on this feature for one challenge at a time. While it’s possible to finish this challenge in one match, it took us two matches.

Oversized phone location

The first item we need to find is an oversized phone. Now, the oversized phone is unique for a couple of different reasons. It’s the only item on this list that hasn’t moved since we saw it in a challenge in season eight so you might remember where it is. It’s also the only item that can be found in two different places.

The first oversized phone is located on the northern side of the island. We recommend you don’t head here if you’re trying to complete this challenge as fast as possible because it’s pretty far from the other locations. But, if you find yourself forced to land in this area, you can always go ahead and visit this oversized phone to complete the first part.

You can find the first oversized phone directly east of The Block and northwest of Lazy Lagoon. This is the Pizza Pit phone and it will certainly work for this first part of the challenge. If you don’t want to head here, though, the location for the other oversized phone is on the opposite end of the island. Its exact location is northwest of Lucky Landing and southwest of Fatal Fields, atop the big mountain that is on the edge of the grassy plains and snowy biome. All you need to do is get close enough to the phone until the notification pops up on your screen. There is at least one chest by both phones so feel free to stock up on equipment if you need to.

Giant dancing fish trophy location

We’re going to go out of order right here because the dancing fish trophy is actually fairly close to the oversized phone on the southern part of the map. The slipstreams will be your best friend if you want to complete this challenge quickly. We recommend using them to get to this second location, which can be found just southwest of the new season nine location Mega Mall.

You might remember the dancing fish trophy from when it was at the top of a building in Retail Row, but now that location has become the Mega Mall. This has resulted in, for some strange reason, the giant dancing fish trophy crashing into a house that’s just south of the Mall. This location is a little easier to miss since it’s crashed into the roof of a house so be sure to check out our screenshot above.

While the oversized phones count for you even if you’re standing somewhat far away, we didn’t get the notification for the dancing fish trophy until we were on the roof or entered the house it’s in. This makes the hardest item to find since you will need to look at each of the houses and possibly enter them to figure out which one is the right one.

Big piano location

The third and final item that we need to visit is the big piano, which you might remember from a previous challenge as well. It has traveled a bit east from its previous location, landing just north of the abandoned mansion and southeast of Lonely Lodge on the edge of a cliff. Visit it here and you will complete this challenge.

Visit an oversized phone, a big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy challenge reward

The reward for completing this challenge is five battle stars, which is enough for half of a tier in the season nine battle pass.