Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite week 2 challenge guide: Visit a phone, piano, and dancing fish trophy

How to find the oversized phone, big piano, and dancing fish statue in Fortnite

Cody Perez
By

The Fortnite week two challenges are now available as part of this neon-themed season nine. There are a fair number of challenges this week, but there is really only one that is actually challenging and fun. In this guide, we are going to cover that specific challenge, but first, let’s go over all of the challenges that are available this week in Battle Royale.

Fortnite season 9, week 2 challenges

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

Like always, there are seven new challenges in this second week of season nine, including three that are available to everyone and four challenges that are exclusive to battle pass owners. Unfortunately, the most important and difficult challenge this week is only available to battle pass owners so you will need that if you don’t have it already.

We recommend that you grab the battle pass now as there is no better time to do so since the season just started. If you are interested in all of the challenges that were released this week, though, be sure to check out our screenshot above for the full list. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the biggest challenge this week that has us visit three distinct monuments on the map during a match.

Visit an oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish challenge explained

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

If you are a Battle Royale veteran from past seasons, you will certainly recognize this type of challenge. One of these challenges happens nearly every single season and can even pop up more than once during the course of a season. The general premise is always the same: find the location of three different statues or objects around the map and visit all three of them.

This time around, we need to find and visit an oversized phone, a big piano, and a giant dancing fish trophy. While all of these are items from previous seasons and challenges we’ve done in the past, this is the first time that we’ve had to find all three of them within the same challenge. In addition, some of them are not in the same places they were before.

It seems the trip to the future in season nine along with the volcano eruption has resulted in monuments finding new homes on the map. We’re going to give you the locations of all three places you need to visit so you can complete this challenge, but here are some tips before we get started.

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

We recommend you do this challenge in the Team Rumble mode. It’s a consistent mode that allows you to have more teammates, fewer enemies, more time to explore locations, and best of all, respawns. This comes in handle if you stumble across an enemy looking to take you down while completing the challenge.

Make sure to turn on the Party Assist feature if you want to complete this challenge as quickly as possible. It’s located in the challenges tab of the main lobby. This allows teammate progress on the same challenge to count for you as well. Note that you can only turn on this feature for one challenge at a time. While it’s possible to finish this challenge in one match, it took us two matches.

Oversized phone location

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

The first item we need to find is an oversized phone. Now, the oversized phone is unique for a couple of different reasons. It’s the only item on this list that hasn’t moved since we saw it in a challenge in season eight so you might remember where it is. It’s also the only item that can be found in two different places.

The first oversized phone is located on the northern side of the island. We recommend you don’t head here if you’re trying to complete this challenge as fast as possible because it’s pretty far from the other locations. But, if you find yourself forced to land in this area, you can always go ahead and visit this oversized phone to complete the first part.

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

You can find the first oversized phone directly east of The Block and northwest of Lazy Lagoon. This is the Pizza Pit phone and it will certainly work for this first part of the challenge. If you don’t want to head here, though, the location for the other oversized phone is on the opposite end of the island. Its exact location is northwest of Lucky Landing and southwest of Fatal Fields, atop the big mountain that is on the edge of the grassy plains and snowy biome. All you need to do is get close enough to the phone until the notification pops up on your screen. There is at least one chest by both phones so feel free to stock up on equipment if you need to.

Giant dancing fish trophy location

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

We’re going to go out of order right here because the dancing fish trophy is actually fairly close to the oversized phone on the southern part of the map. The slipstreams will be your best friend if you want to complete this challenge quickly. We recommend using them to get to this second location, which can be found just southwest of the new season nine location Mega Mall.

You might remember the dancing fish trophy from when it was at the top of a building in Retail Row, but now that location has become the Mega Mall. This has resulted in, for some strange reason, the giant dancing fish trophy crashing into a house that’s just south of the Mall. This location is a little easier to miss since it’s crashed into the roof of a house so be sure to check out our screenshot above.

While the oversized phones count for you even if you’re standing somewhat far away, we didn’t get the notification for the dancing fish trophy until we were on the roof or entered the house it’s in. This makes the hardest item to find since you will need to look at each of the houses and possibly enter them to figure out which one is the right one.

Big piano location

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

The third and final item that we need to visit is the big piano, which you might remember from a previous challenge as well. It has traveled a bit east from its previous location, landing just north of the abandoned mansion and southeast of Lonely Lodge on the edge of a cliff. Visit it here and you will complete this challenge.

Visit an oversized phone, a big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy challenge reward

Fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite oversized phone

The reward for completing this challenge is five battle stars, which is enough for half of a tier in the season nine battle pass.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
PlayStation 4 controller
Gaming

New Sony patents could be PlayStation’s answer to Google Stadia

Google Stadia will be attempting to cut into the home gaming console pie but one of its competitors may already have an answer for the game streaming platform. A new Sony patent shows what could be the PlayStation spin on streaming.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Rage 2
Gaming

How to unlock all Nanotrite abilities and amplify the carnage in Rage 2

Rage 2's combat gets even better when using Nanotrite abilities. There are eleven total, seven of which you have to find throughout the wasteland. Not only are these abilities useful to have, but they greatly diversity combat.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Sabrina or Ozark? Netflix has secret games in store for E3

The Netfix video game adaptation Stranger Things will see its third part release this July, and it will be shown at E3 2019. However, Netflix also has other unannounced games that will also be coming to the video game convention.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Analyst predicts the PS5 will cost $500 and have a November 2020 release date

Everyone is still wondering when they'll be able to get their hands on the next-generation home gaming console and an analyst predicted that the powerful new PlayStation 5 will cost $500 when it releases in fall 2020.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Amazon Prime credit Pokemon Sword Shield Nintendo Switch preorder
Gaming

Amazon Prime members get $10 credit on Pokemon Sword and Shield pre-orders

Amazon Prime members who pre-order Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, the eighth generation of Pokemon, can get a $10 credit. The game will launch in late 2019 on the Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Rage 2
Gaming

Tips and tricks to surviving the pure anarchy in Rage 2

Rage 2 has a big open world, but it doesn't exactly guide you towards its best parts. From upgrades to cool weapons and abilities to side quests, Rage 2 hides a ton of its greatest content.
Posted By Steven Petite
Schell Game's Until You Fall promotional art
Gaming

Schell Games has bucked game industry layoffs for 16 years. Here’s their secret

Pittsburgh-based game developer Schell Games thrived for more than 16 years without laying off a single employee. How is this possible in an industry so well known for turmoil and volatility?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to stream bethesda e3 press conference live watch at 2016
Gaming

Doom, Wolfenstein, and more are sure bets for the Bethesda E3 conference

Bethesda will once again host its own press conference at E3 2019. The Bethesda E3 Showcase is sure to feature new game announcements. Here's how to watch the Bethesda press conference and what to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Pokemon Rumble Rush mobile game android ios
Gaming

Free-to-start mobile game Pokémon Rumble Rush is live in Australia

Currently live in Australia, Pokémon Rumble Rush lets you play as and recruit Pokemon as you fight across uncharted islands in real-time action combat. It's a change of pace from Pokémon Go, but it is only a free-to-start game.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
microsoft xcloud price beta release date projectxcloudforza
Gaming

From supported games to the beta, here's what we know about Microsoft xCloud

Microsoft xCloud or Project xCloud is the company's upcoming game-streaming service, and it will work on everything from consoles to phones. Here's everything we know about Microsoft xCloud.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct multiplayer story mode course world online
Gaming

Story Mode and multiplayer are coming to Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo broadcast a new Direct livestream dedicated to Super Mario Maker 2. In the livestream, we got a look at how players will share their interactions, play together, and work through 100 Nintendo-created levels.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
super mario maker 2 news feature
Gaming

Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch: Everything we know

Super Mario Maker 2 will let Nintendo Switch users create, play, and share 2D Mario levels at home and on the go when it launches June 28. The sequel adds elements from Super Mario 3D World, a story mode, and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
oculus quest review 2
Gaming

YouTube VR app to bring more than 1 million experiences to Oculus Quest at launch

YouTube has announced that the company's VR application will be a part of the Quest launch, which goes down at the end of May. It will be delivering and over one million videos, including Emmy-award winning content.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Sega Genesis Mini
Gaming

From the games to the hardware, here's what we know about the Sega Genesis Mini

The Sega Genesis Mini console was just announced, and it's set to release later this year. Here is everything we know about the console, including its hardware, as well as a list of included games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin