 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

My Arcade’s Gamestation Retro devices play classic Capcom and Bandai Namco games

By
The Gamestation Retro Go
My Arcade
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 19 minutes ago

My Arcade has unveiled several devices at CES 2025. These are all part of the Gamestation Retro line of hardware, gaming devices that will contain over 100 retro games, including classic titles from Capcom and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Gamestation Retro products will be available in handheld, console, and tabletop arcade cabinet form. The Gamestation Retro Go is a handheld system that looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch. The gaming handheld has an 8-inch HD display and a rechargeable battery and will retail for $200. Those who prefer to play retro games on their TVs can pick up the Gamestation Retro Pro, a game console with 1080p HDMI output that comes with two wireless controllers and is slightly cheaper with a $150 price tag.

The Gamestation Retro Pro console.
My Arcade

Finally, the Gamestation Retro Mega is a wood-constructed tabletop arcade cabinet with a 10.1-inch HD display and all the joystick, knob, and action buttons you’d need out of an arcade cabinet. It will cost $300. My Arcade is also showing off some other accessories at CES 2025, including the $40 wireless Gamestation Retro Gamepad and the $70 Gamestation Retro Arcade stick.

Recommended Videos

The press release unveiling the Gamestation Retro collection promises the Go, Pro, and Mega will feature over 100 video games from the back catalogs of Capcom and Bandai Namco Entertainment. Right now, the only games confirmed are Pac-Man, Galaga, Pole Position, and Dig Dug from Bandai Namco and Street Fighter II, Mega Man, Final Fight, and 1942 from Capcom.

The Gamestation Retro Mega tabletop arcade cabinet.
My Arcade

While those at CES 2025 can check out the Gamestation Retro products at My Arcade’s booth, the company is planning for a wide release of this line of Gamestation Retro products sometime during the third quarter of 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
2025 is the year of the PSP revival, and it’s starting with a bang
playstation portable - psp

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Nintendo dominated the handheld gaming landscape with its Gameboy and DS hardware lines. Sony entered the fray with the formidable PlayStation Portable in 2004. The handheld received robust first-party and third-party support during its lifespan, and its power meant it could handle games that Nintendo couldn’t.

Amid that development craze, Sony’s handhelds received a handful of games that were surprisingly crucial spinoffs to larger franchises. Imagine playing Final Fantasy VII Remake, seeing the black-haired Zack Fair, and not knowing who he is because you never played the original PlayStation Portable game where he was the protagonist, Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core. With the PSP long dead, leaving so many games stuck on unsupported hardware, important pieces of franchise history have been lost to time.

Read more
Helldivers 2 film, Ghost of Tsushima anime, and more teased at CES 2025
Sony Pictures executives stand in front of key art for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

PlayStation Productions showed up big at CES 2025. We not only got new looks at the second season of The Last of Us and the Until Dawn film, both of which will be released this April, but also received confirmation of some other new video game adaptations during a Sony press conference.

The first adaptation to be shown off was Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new anime series by Crunchyroll and Aniplex. It's based on the multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima, which is getting a sequel later this year in Ghost of Yotei. A press release from Crunchyroll also confirms that the series will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2027. It is directed by Takanobu Mizumo, written by Gen Urobuchi, and will feature a soundtrack curated by Sony Music.

Read more
How old games offer a snapshot of our former selves
The cast of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time poses in promotional art.

I remember exactly where I was when I read my first video game review. If I close my eyes, I can easily teleport back to that fourth-grade classroom with its impractical, square seating arrangement. I was sitting at the end of a row of desks, my back to a blackboard, when that week’s student paper was delivered to my desk. I hastily scanned its front page to trick my teacher into thinking that I was reading -- she had once threatened to shoot one of my friends with a shotgun, so she wasn’t really someone I wanted to cross.

It was when I flipped the pages open that my eyes locked on to a tiny blurb crammed into the bottom-right corner of page 3. It was a review for a brand new Nintendo 64 game written by my friend Andrew Thomas. It was for a game with a very strange name that I’d never heard of, and it was called The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. In only a few short sentences, Andrew painted a picture of a grand fantasy epic about a hero vanquishing giant monsters and saving the world from the forces of darkness. As a kid who had only experienced 2D platformers at that point in life, it was beyond my imagination. It sounded like a sprawling and awe-inspiring journey even just in black-and-white print. The words rose off the page like a pop-up book. I wouldn’t actually play it myself for over a decade, but when I finally did, it was exactly as Andrew described. I was connected to him through the same adventure, 10 years apart.

Read more