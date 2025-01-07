My Arcade’s Gamestation Retro devices play classic Capcom and Bandai Namco games

My Arcade has unveiled several devices at CES 2025. These are all part of the Gamestation Retro line of hardware, gaming devices that will contain over 100 retro games, including classic titles from Capcom and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Gamestation Retro products will be available in handheld, console, and tabletop arcade cabinet form. The Gamestation Retro Go is a handheld system that looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch. The gaming handheld has an 8-inch HD display and a rechargeable battery and will retail for $200. Those who prefer to play retro games on their TVs can pick up the Gamestation Retro Pro, a game console with 1080p HDMI output that comes with two wireless controllers and is slightly cheaper with a $150 price tag.

Finally, the Gamestation Retro Mega is a wood-constructed tabletop arcade cabinet with a 10.1-inch HD display and all the joystick, knob, and action buttons you’d need out of an arcade cabinet. It will cost $300. My Arcade is also showing off some other accessories at CES 2025, including the $40 wireless Gamestation Retro Gamepad and the $70 Gamestation Retro Arcade stick.

The press release unveiling the Gamestation Retro collection promises the Go, Pro, and Mega will feature over 100 video games from the back catalogs of Capcom and Bandai Namco Entertainment. Right now, the only games confirmed are Pac-Man, Galaga, Pole Position, and Dig Dug from Bandai Namco and Street Fighter II, Mega Man, Final Fight, and 1942 from Capcom.

While those at CES 2025 can check out the Gamestation Retro products at My Arcade’s booth, the company is planning for a wide release of this line of Gamestation Retro products sometime during the third quarter of 2025.