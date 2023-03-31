 Skip to main content
The best Hogwarts Legacy pre-order deal for PS4 and Xbox One

Andrew Morrisey
By
A wizard zaps someone off camera with red magic in Hogwarts Legacy,

Fans of the Harry Potter series of books and movies will likely love becoming part of the Wizarding World in Hogwarts Legacy. And while the game has been out for PS5 and Xbox Series X for a little while, PS4 and Xbox One owners can finally get in on the gameplay, as pre-orders are now available for the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition at Best Buy for each platform. Pre-ordering costs $70, and Best Buy is even offering a free $10 gift card with your purchase. Free shipping is also available, as is free in-store pickup on release day in many locations.

Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 — $70:

Hogwarts Legacy for Xbox One — $70:

Why you should pre-order Hogwarts Legacy

If the books and movies weren’t enough of the Harry Potter universe for you, Hogwarts Legacy is the game for you. It’s an open-world action RPG that allows you to explore and discover magical beasts, master spell casting, and upgrade talents. The purpose is to create a character to be within the world of Harry Potter, learn spells, craft potions, and ultimately decide the fate of the Wizarding World. As you embark on your journey, you’ll certainly want to know the best house to choose, and should you follow the path of a potions master or herbologist, you’ll want to know where to find Mandrakes.

Because Hogwarts Legacy has been out on other platforms for some time, we already know it delivers when put up against some of the best Xbox Series X games and some of the best PS5 games. In pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy for the PS4 or Xbox One you’ll be getting the same quality of gameplay, and this Deluxe Edition includes an exclusive quest, a Dark Arts battle arena, a Dark Arts cosmetic set for your character, and a Thestral Mount. Pre-ordering now will even get you an onyx Hippogriff mount and the Felix Felices potion recipe for your character. We can chip in a little too, as we’re certain you’ll want to know how to learn the Avada Kedavra curse as you’re making your way through Hogwarts in the 1800s.

This Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy is $70 to pre-order for PS4 and Xbox One. If you pounce on this pre-order offer from Best Buy you’ll get a $10 Best Buy give card as well. Free shipping is included with your purchase, or you can arrange to pickup in-store on releases day at your nearest Best Buy.

Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 — $70:

Hogwarts Legacy for Xbox One — $70:

