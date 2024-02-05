What's more iconic about a superhero than their costume? Sure, the member of Suicide Squad aren't exactly "heroes" but they do still have some sweet outfits to unlock and wear as you fight across Metropolis in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Most skins you will unlock as you play naturally, but there are also Swatches that you can layer overtop to give that skin an even more distinct look. The Cell Shaded Fugitive skin will give each of your characters a more comic book-like aesthetic that looks great in action. These are free to everyone playing the game, but hidden so deep in the system that you probably would never notice them without some help.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Suicide Squad game

Smartphone

WB account

How to get the Fugitive Cell Shaded Swatch

You can get the free Fugitive Cell Shaded Swatch almost immediately after starting Suicide Squad, as soon as you can access the game's menu.

Step 1: Pause the game and go to the Options menu.

Step 2: Go to the Online section and go to the bottom and select WB Games Account.

Step 3: Use your smartphone to scan the QR code that appears on your screen.

Step 4: This code will bring you to the WB Games website. Either log in to your existing account or create a new one now.

Step 5: Verify your account to be sent a code to your associated email.

Step 6: Retrieve the code and insert it at WB Games.

Step 7: The Fugitive Cell Shaded Swatch will now be available to equip in the Looks section of your menu.

