Saves $40 on the Zelda edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition on a white background.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, a special version of the hybrid console, is currently available from Walmart for $319 after a $41 discount on its original price of $360. It’s the perfect choice for Nintendo Switch owners who haven’t upgraded to the OLED model, as its design is inspired by what is already one of the best Nintendo Switch games just a few months after its release. This flash sale is one of the most attractive gaming deals in the market right now, so we don’t expect it to last long — buy it immediately to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch featuring a 7-inch OLED touchscreen that’s more colorful, brighter, and larger than the original’s 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen. However, our Nintendo Switch OLED versus Nintendo Switch comparison reveals other improvements with the latest model, including a built-in LAN port in its dock, a wider and sturdier kickstand at the back, and double the onboard storage at 64GB.

The Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition comes with green and gold Joy-Cons and a glossy white dock that are designed with symbols from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including the Hylian Crest and the mysterious pattern that appears throughout the game. If you already own the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it will be more appropriate to play it on this special console.

Whether you’re a hardcore fan of the beloved franchise or you just think that its design looks extremely cool, don’t miss this chance to get the Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition from Walmart for a discounted price of $319. The $41 in savings on its sticker price of $360 may no longer be online as soon tomorrow though, as we’re sure that this will turn out to be one of the most popular Nintendo Switch deals in recent memory. If you don’t want to miss out on the discount, you should proceed with your purchase of the Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition as soon as possible.

