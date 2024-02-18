 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch Presidents’ Day deals: Console and games

Aaron Mamiit
By
The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch remains wildly popular, so discounts involving the hybrid console, as well as its games and accessories, always attract a lot of attention. We expect more of the same with this year’s Nintendo Switch Presidents’ Day deals, as retailers are giving gamers a chance at huge discounts. If you see something that you like from our favorite picks below, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible, as that’s the only way to make sure that you’ll be able to pocket the savings.

Best Nintendo Switch Presidents’ Day deals

The Nintendo Switch has three models available — the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED. They each have their advantages and disadvantages over one another, but no matter which version you choose to purchase, you’ll be able to play all of the games for the console. We think stocks of Nintendo Switch Presidents’ Day deals will sell out quickly, so if you’re interested in any of these offers, you need to push through with the transaction right now.

  • Nintendo Switch Lite —
  • Nintendo Switch —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED —
  • Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition (Renewed) —

Best Nintendo Switch game Presidents’ Day deals

There’s something for everyone among the best Nintendo Switch games, whether you like playing open-world adventures, relaxing simulations, or action-packed titles. If you’re looking for a new game to play or add to your collection, you may want to take advantage of the discounts from Nintendo Switch game Presidents’ Day deals so your money will go a long way. Even if you already have a backlog, don’t hesitate to make purchases because once these offers have expired, we’re not sure when they’ll be back.

  • Just Dance 2024
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Nintendo Switch accessory Presidents’ Day deals

Nintendo Switch accessories were created for various purposes, including protection against wear and tear, extra storage for more space for your games and save data, and adapters that enable compatibility with more devices. Feel free to check out our favorite Nintendo Switch accessory Presidents’ Day deals, in case there’s something here that you need — or you didn’t know that you need until now.

  • RDS Industries Deluxe Travel Case —
  • Hori Split Pad Pro —
  • PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller —
  • SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ wireless gaming headset —
  • SanDisk 1TB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch —

