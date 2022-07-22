A free update coming to Nintendo Switch Sports will add a handful of new features on July 26.

Get a kick out of this! On 7/26, a free update for #NintendoSwitchSports adds new features, like the ability to use the Leg Strap accessory in Four-on-Four and One-on-One Soccer matches, new Volleyball moves, and more!https://t.co/sEl5QcPipM pic.twitter.com/8PQyhvWxft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2022

The spiritual successor to Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports launched in 2022 with six sports: Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara. Each game utilized the console’s motion controls in various ways, but also took advantage of the online capabilities as well, allowing for online play. Golf has already been confirmed to be coming to the game, bringing the total sport count to seven, but not until sometime in fall of 2022.

The free update for Nintendo Switch Sports will roll out on July 26 at 6:00 p.m. PT and introduces many new features, including a new online Pro League. This league will add in S and ∞ Ranks to achieve above the previous top A Rank. Players will also now be able to play in custom games with friends much more easily thanks to the implementation of Room IDs.

Other tweaks to the game include the option to use the Joy-Con leg strap accessory while playing in four-on-four or one-on-on soccer matches to make your kicks more powerful.

Two new moves will also be added to Volleyball: the Slide Attack and Rocket Serve.

This is the first update Nintendo Switch Sports has received, and is somewhat underwhelming based on the initial reaction to the game compared to the mega-hit that was Wii Sports. The game is set to add golf as a new minigame later this year, but fans will have to wait a little longer for that.

Editors' Recommendations