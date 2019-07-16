Digital Trends
Gaming

Play Smash the right way with this PowerA Switch controller Prime Day deal

Gabe Gurwin
By
power a wireless gamecube style controller deal powerawirelessgamecube

Anyone who has ever played the Super Smash Bros. series will tell you that the GameCube controller is the only true way to enjoy the games. You can buy an adapter and honest-to-goodness GameCube controllers for use in the Nintendo Switch’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but you have another option in PowerA’s wireless controller that works just as well. During Prime Day, you can get a great deal on it.

Available now on Amazon for $27, which is a 46% savings compared to its standard price, the PowerA Wireless GameCube-Style Controller for Nintendo Switch is set up almost identically to the traditional GameCube controller. You have the four face buttons in the correct positions, as well as the left analog stick and right yellow C-stick to perform your smash moves.

The main difference compared to Nintendo’s own GameCube controller is that there are two shoulder buttons rather than one, as well as the Home and Capture buttons in the middle. The directional pad is also slightly larger, but it is not traditionally used in Super Smash Bros. games unless you plan on taunting your opponents.

Because of the additional buttons, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and motion control support, PowerA’s controller is fully compatible with the Switch’s other games. It has a 30-hour battery life and comes with a two-year limited warranty, as well, so you can feasibly make it your primary Nintendo Switch controller and keep the Joy-Con controllers permanently attached to your system in its dock.

If you’re picking up a Nintendo Switch for Prime Day, you’ll almost certainly get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to go alongside it. It’s one of the system’s best games, and this controller provides an experience like the designers intended. Even using a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can’t compare, as the sticks and buttons are all just slightly off from where we expect them to be.

Controllers aren’t the only Nintendo Switch items on sale during Prime Day. Check out our dedicated Nintendo page for the best deals from Amazon as well as competing retailers, and save big on the Nintendo games you’ve been dying to play.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and laptop discounts
Up Next

The best window air conditioners on the market for 2019
AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
Computing

AMD says it duped Nvidia with a price fakeout, escalating a two-front chip war

According to a recent interview with Scott Herkelman of AMD's Radeon Business Unit, AMD successfully convinced Nvidia they would launch their new GPUs at a higher price than they did, sabotaging Nvidias RTX Super launch.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
marvels spider man turf wars release date
Gaming

Don’t miss this Prime Day PS4 bundle with Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn

Amazon is currently offering a PS4 Slim 1TB bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn included for just $250. It's more than $100 off the typical price for the bundle.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
trashed 43 forza horizon 4 review 13
Gaming

Go all-digital and get three games with this Prime Day Xbox One deal

Amazon is currently offering the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with three game vouchers and an extra controller for just $200. The console itself typically sells for more than that.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Gaming

Build your dream Nintendo Switch bundle with this great deal from Walmart

Walmart is currently offering a big discount on a Nintendo Switch bundle as it competes with Amazon's Prime Day. The bundle includes a game of your choice, as well as a bonus accessory, for $329.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sekiro easy mode mod FromSoftware Souls games gameplay difficulty
Gaming

Player-made mod brings an Easy Mode to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The FromSoftware developers skipped on improving the accessibility of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but someone has created Sekiro The Easy, a mod that changes player abilities, enemy stats, and more to make it a bit easier to complete.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Deals

We have all the biggest gaming deals you can find on Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is here! If you aren't sure which Prime Day gaming deals are available for PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, we have you covered. Now you can get to playing those games at big discounts.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

This Prime Day Sony PS4 bundle deal comes with God of War and Days Gone

Amazon is currently offering a PS4 Pro bundle with the games God of War and Days Gone at a substantial discount. God of War was one of our favorite games of 2018, and it can be played in 4K on PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
corsair hyperx headsets amazon prime day deal hs60
Deals

Looking for a gaming headset? Amazon cuts prices of Corsair and HyperX for Prime

Whether you’re building a gaming setup or looking to upgrade, now’s your chance to score amazing deals on gaming headphones. The HyperX Cloud II and the Corsair HS60 are both available at hefty discounts for Amazon Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

Get ready for the Nintendo Switch Lite with cool new accessories

The Nintendo Switch Lite drops the dock for ultimate portability, but that doesn't mean you won't need a few accessories. From extra controllers to chargers to memory cards, you'll have plenty to choose from come September 20.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Grab these hot video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon's Prime Day is almost over, but you still have a chance to grab some hot deals on some of the best video games and accessories. From PS4 to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, these are the deals you can still get.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
logitech g502 lightspeed review 02
Computing

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the wireless gaming mouse of your dreams

Logitech's G502 Lightspeed represents the pinnacle of wireless gaming rodents. It's fast, accurate, and wireless charging means that you never even need to think about plugging a cable in. But is the price worth paying?
Posted By Jon Martindale