Best Prime Day gaming deals: Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch sales

We have all the biggest gaming deals you can find on Amazon Prime Day

Gabe Gurwin
By

We know July is moving along at lightning speed, but Amazon’s Prime Day deals are now live! Through July 16, you’ll be able to score enormous savings on just about everything on Amazon, and it’s the perfect opportunity to buy some new video games. If you just want to stock up on the latest titles, Amazon has the discounts you need with PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals. Though Walmart is also having a huge sale right now with some exclusive bundles that are worth a look as well.

If you are just looking to purchase a controller or carrying case, you’ll also find savings on Amazon across all three consoles, so you can take your gaming experience to the next level. If you’re completely new to video gaming, you can even get huge discounts on the consoles themselves, often bundled with big-name games. These the Prime Day gaming deals you don’t want to miss.

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Prime Day

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Nintendo Switch

$20 $60
Expires soon
Mario and the Rabbids team up in this goofy take on XCOM-style strategy.
Buy at GameStop

DinoFire Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch

63% off
Expires soon
This third party controller is a quality and affordable alternative to the Nintendo Pro Controller and features motion controls.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice

Up to $45 off
Expires soon
Get the Nintendo Switch along with your choice of game for more than $40 off.
Build Your Bundle

Nintendo LABO Variety Kit

$40 $70
Expires soon
Create Nintendo's own gadgets or design your own, and use them in Nintendo Switch games.
Buy at GameStop

AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch and Accessories

33% off
Expires soon
Get a sleek carrying case to hold your Nintendo Switch and all of your new games.
Buy now

The Legend of Zelda Skin & Screen Protector Set for the Nintendo Switch

20% off
Expires soon
If you love the rustic look of wood grain and The Legend of Zelda, then you've just found the perfect skin and screen protector set for you.
Buy at Amazon

You aren’t going to see Nintendo merchandise go on sale frequently, so Prime Day is a great time to prioritize your Switch purchases for the year. During Prime Day we’ll see bundles available containing the Switch and some of its best first-party games, as well as necessary add-ons such as the Pro Controller, stand, and cases.

There are certainly plenty of great games to buy if you’re new to the switch, including heavy-hitters like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Newer titles such as Yoshi’s Crafted World shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

Best Xbox One deals for Prime Day

Rage 2, Bethesda, Xbox One

$40 $60
Expires soon
Battle bandits and authoritarian militants in a colorful take on the apocalypse.
Buy at Walmart

Battlefield V, Xbox One

$30 $60
Expires soon
See World War II from unexplored points of view in Electronic Arts' latest shooter.
Buy at GameStop

Hitman 2, Xbox One

$30 $40
Expires soon
Kill creatively in one of the most open-ended stealth games ever made.
Buy at GameStop

Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One

$20 $60
Expires soon
If you like football, and you like video games, chances are pretty good you'd enjoy Madden.
Buy at Walmart

Xbox Wireless Controller - Sport Red Special Edition

$55 $70
Expires soon
This bright red wireless controller is great if you want to stray off from the default.
Buy at Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for Xbox One

$90 $100
Expires soon
This gaming headset is a great addition to your gaming collection, and Turtle Beach is a well-known brand.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft’s Xbox One continues to be a solid console choice, thanks not only to its library of games and Xbox Live service, but also the great value of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. During Prime Day, you can expect available game bundles to see big price slashes, including the Minecraft Creators Bundle.

Xbox One controllers aren’t cheap, making Prime Day the perfect opportunity to pick up a few spares as well. If you are planning on having company over to game, you’ll need to purchase at least one, because the system comes with one controller by default.

Best PS4 Deals for Prime Day

Tom Clancy's The Division 2, PS4

$20 $60
Expires soon
Take back Washington from terrorist groups after an apocalyptic event in Ubisoft's much-improved sequel.
Buy at GameStop

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, PlayStation 4

$32 $59
Expires soon
One of the greatest games of the generation, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sprawling open-world adventure with memorable characters.
Buy Now

AmazonBasics Gaming Chat Headset for PlayStation 4

27% off
Expires soon
A standard chat headset, the AmazonBasics Chat Headset for PlayStation 4 offers a significant upgrade over the earbud option that comes with the system.
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 2, PS4

$38 $60
Expires soon
The classic horror game gets a full remake in one of Resident Evil's best entries.
Buy at Walmart

Rage 2, Bethesda, PS4

$40 $60
Expires soon
Battle bandits and authoritarian militants in a colorful take on the apocalypse.
Buy at Walmart

HITMAN 2, PS4

$30 $40
Expires soon
Kill creatively in one of the most open-ended stealth games ever made.
Buy at GameStop

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Activision, PlayStation 4

$28 $60
Expires soon
Join your friends in Zombies, online multiplayer, or Blackout modes this Summer for cheap.
Buy Now

FIFA 19, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4

$20 $60
Expires soon
2018's FIFA 19 features the conclusion of the story-based The Journey mode, alongside several changes to how the game plays on the pitch.
Buy Now

If you’re looking for the console with the biggest library of exclusive games this generation, then the PS4 is the console for you. Just like with the Xbox One, expect bundles containing both exclusive and third-party games to be available at significant discounts, and popular recent individual games should also have their prices dropped.

The PS4 is also the only console to support full-fledged virtual reality, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for a discount on PlayStation VR headsets as well as games. If you’ve never played in VR before, it’s like seeing color after a lifetime of black-and-white imagery.

How to choose a gaming console

Prime Day Gaming Deals 2019
Chris DeGraw/Digital Trends

If you are still in the market for a new gaming console, there are a few factors you need to consider. Exclusive games are still a major selling point for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch — you won’t find the games Sony and Nintendo develop coming to any other systems. However, Microsoft’s “exclusives” typically release on PC as well, making the Xbox Game Pass program, which gives you access to a vault of games for a monthly fee, the main reason to buy an Xbox One in 2019.

The other major factor to consider is the next generation of consoles. Microsoft will be launching its Project Scarlett system in 2020, and the PS5 will likely launch around the same time. This means a new Xbox One or PS4 system won’t be as useful for playing the latest games. The Nintendo Switch isn’t likely to have a direct successor in the near future, though we’ve heard rumors of updated hardware in the works. If you don’t care about having the very latest model, the Switch is probably your best choice for Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

