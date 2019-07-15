We have all the biggest gaming deals you can find on Amazon Prime Day

Share

We know July is moving along at lightning speed, but Amazon’s Prime Day deals are now live! Through July 16, you’ll be able to score enormous savings on just about everything on Amazon, and it’s the perfect opportunity to buy some new video games. If you just want to stock up on the latest titles, Amazon has the discounts you need with PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals. Though Walmart is also having a huge sale right now with some exclusive bundles that are worth a look as well.

If you are just looking to purchase a controller or carrying case, you’ll also find savings on Amazon across all three consoles, so you can take your gaming experience to the next level. If you’re completely new to video gaming, you can even get huge discounts on the consoles themselves, often bundled with big-name games. These the Prime Day gaming deals you don’t want to miss.

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Prime Day

You aren’t going to see Nintendo merchandise go on sale frequently, so Prime Day is a great time to prioritize your Switch purchases for the year. During Prime Day we’ll see bundles available containing the Switch and some of its best first-party games, as well as necessary add-ons such as the Pro Controller, stand, and cases.

There are certainly plenty of great games to buy if you’re new to the switch, including heavy-hitters like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Newer titles such as Yoshi’s Crafted World shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

Best Xbox One deals for Prime Day

Microsoft’s Xbox One continues to be a solid console choice, thanks not only to its library of games and Xbox Live service, but also the great value of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. During Prime Day, you can expect available game bundles to see big price slashes, including the Minecraft Creators Bundle.

Xbox One controllers aren’t cheap, making Prime Day the perfect opportunity to pick up a few spares as well. If you are planning on having company over to game, you’ll need to purchase at least one, because the system comes with one controller by default.

Best PS4 Deals for Prime Day

If you’re looking for the console with the biggest library of exclusive games this generation, then the PS4 is the console for you. Just like with the Xbox One, expect bundles containing both exclusive and third-party games to be available at significant discounts, and popular recent individual games should also have their prices dropped.

The PS4 is also the only console to support full-fledged virtual reality, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for a discount on PlayStation VR headsets as well as games. If you’ve never played in VR before, it’s like seeing color after a lifetime of black-and-white imagery.

How to choose a gaming console

If you are still in the market for a new gaming console, there are a few factors you need to consider. Exclusive games are still a major selling point for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch — you won’t find the games Sony and Nintendo develop coming to any other systems. However, Microsoft’s “exclusives” typically release on PC as well, making the Xbox Game Pass program, which gives you access to a vault of games for a monthly fee, the main reason to buy an Xbox One in 2019.

The other major factor to consider is the next generation of consoles. Microsoft will be launching its Project Scarlett system in 2020, and the PS5 will likely launch around the same time. This means a new Xbox One or PS4 system won’t be as useful for playing the latest games. The Nintendo Switch isn’t likely to have a direct successor in the near future, though we’ve heard rumors of updated hardware in the works. If you don’t care about having the very latest model, the Switch is probably your best choice for Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.