2022 has been an amazing year for games thus far, but because so much has come out, it’s unlikely that you’ve played everything. We’re in a slight release lull this July, so this Prime Day is the perfect time to catch up on some of the year’s best games. From Elden Ring to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, these are some of the year’s best games you should consider picking up in this year’s Prime Day deals sale event.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is shaping up to be one of this generation’s most important games, as it expertly combines the Souls series formula with the open-world exploration of a game like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the game is normally $60, it has been discounted by 17 to 20%, depending on the platform you choose, so this is one you should definitely pick up before the year’s end.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After several delays, TT Games finally released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga this year, giving us the biggest Lego game yet, as it adapts all nine Star Wars films and gives players lots of planets to explore. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is normally $60, but has been discounted across all platforms for Prime Day. Check this one out if you’re a Star Wars fan or want something to play with your kids.

The King of Fighters XV

If you’re looking for a new fighting game to learn the mechanics of, SNK’s The King of Fighters XV is one of your best choices to check out because of its beautiful visuals and fun-to-master gameplay. While it’s normally $60, The King of Fighters XV has been discounted to $40 for Prime Day and will keep you occupied for a while if you pick it up.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition

Gearbox adapted the Borderlands formula to a fantasy setting with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and that effort paid off, as it’s still a colorful and funny looter shooter to play with friends. You can get the current-gen versions of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition for just $70, and that will give you access to the base game, Dragon Lord Pack, and a season pass.

Sifu

Sifu is an extremely intense and difficult martial arts game with a unique hook: You age every time you die. It garnered a positive reception when it launched in February and currently stands as one of the year’s best indie games. Sifu is normally $40, but you can save 20% with a coupon that’s currently available on Amazon.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a weird game. It’s a Soulslike Final Fantasy spin-off that serves as a prequel to the first game but has a meme-worthy, oddly written story about a man named Jack who just wants to kill Chaos. Experiencing its wacky twist ending is one of the most memorable gaming experiences you can have this year, so it’s worth checking out the game, discounted by 25% on PS5 and Xbox Series X for Prime Day.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil, released his latest new IP this year. GhostWire: Tokyo is a first-person game where players explore Tokyo and use magic to fight ghosts. Ghostwire: Tokyo is discounted by a whopping 50% for Prime Day, so fans of horror and first-person action games will definitely want to check this one out.

Dying Light 2

While it’s been a bit drowned out by the bevy of high-profile game releases this year, Dying Light 2 is still a great open-world zombie game with engaging first-person combat and parkour. Although it’s normally $60, you can pick up Dying Light 2 for $35 during Prime Day, so definitely pick it up if you passed on it during February to play Horizon Forbidden West or Elden Ring.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Even though it only came out just over a month ago, Mario Strikers: Battle League is already discounted. If you’re looking for a new sports game to play, Mario Strikers: Battle League is a wacky take on soccer that incorporates special moves and highlights the special powers of many of the Mushroom Kingdom’s most iconic characters. Right now, you can pick the game up for $52 and save a bit of cash on one of the year’s biggest Nintendo Switch games.

