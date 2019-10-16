From Bloodborne 2 to Resident Evil 8, the PS5 needs these games

Sony recently announced the official name of its next-generation console — unsurprisingly, it’s the PlayStation 5 — and that it is planned to launch in late 2020. That still gives us plenty of time left to enjoy our PlayStation 4 and its selection of games, but it got us thinking about the types of titles we want to play on the PS5. Which games would most benefit from the added horsepower, and what all-new entries in classic series do we want to experience? We rounded up the 20 games we want to see on PS5, including action games, sports games, role-playing games, and first-person shooters.

PS4 remasters

The Last of Us: Part 2

In 2013, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us just months before the PlayStation 4’s launch, and the game was subsequently ported to the system the following year. We fully expect this to also happen with The Last of Us: Part 2, which is releasing as a PS4 exclusive in early 2020. Given Naughty Dog’s universal critical acclaim and the technical capabilities of the PS5, The Last of Us: Part 2 would help to show new purchasers just why they invested in a next-generation console. And we wouldn’t be opposed to the original game getting another new coat of paint, either.

Death Stranding

To be perfectly honest, we were surprised when Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding got announced for a 2019 release at all and fully expected the game to launch for PS5 alongside the PS4 version. That being said, a title from such an acclaimed director is a shoo-in for a PlayStation 5 port, and given the realistic visual style being used to render popular stars like Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux, higher resolution and better lighting can only improve things. We’re still not entirely sure we’re going to understand what’s happening, though.

Ghost of Tsushima

Unlike the other PS4 games on our list, Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t have a release date or even a release window yet. Sucker Punch’s feudal Japan action-adventure game is stylish and violent without being bombastic, and the short demonstrations we’ve seen thus far have highlighted a ruthlessly efficient combat system that ditches the flashier moves of other samurai-style games like Nioh or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The result is a playable version of Seven Samurai and one we want to see in 8K.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix is taking a bizarre approach to releasing Final Fantasy VII Remake, beginning with an opening episode that will only cover events up through Midgar. This means it could be a long time before the full story is complete, and we don’t think that it will be told entirely on PlayStation 4. Because of this, releasing the first part on PS5 for the system’s launch is an excellent idea, particularly given the original title’s iconic status as one of the best PlayStation games of all time. Should subsequent episodes come to PS5, players could have them all in one convenient spot.

Action

God of War 2

Perhaps no PlayStation franchise in history experience such a successful reinvention as God of War, which ditched the combo-based battles and over-the-top violence for something that felt more mature, more nuanced, and more fun to play. There is little doubt that Sony Santa Monica is currently working on a sequel, and given that the previous game ditched Greek gods for Norse mythology, the possibilities are essentially endless. Could Kratos go toe-to-toe with Thor or even Odin, and will the world be destroyed in the process? We’ll likely find out sooner rather than later, given the huge sales numbers put up by 2018’s game.

Nier 3

2017 saw the release of tremendous games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, but Square Enix, PlatinumGames, and director Yoko Taro still managed to attract attention with Nier: Automata, a surprising game that told an emotional existential story amidst plenty of robot-killing action. It was the first game from Taro to garner much critical praise and was a sales success for Square Enix, and we already know a follow-up is in the works. We can think of no better place for it to debut than the PS5.

Devil May Cry 6

Speaking of games that surprised us, Devil May Cry 5 was a far better action game than just about anyone was anticipating, particularly considering it had been more than a decade since the underwhelming Devil May Cry 4 released. The sequel not only gave Dante and Nero more advanced and intuitive move-sets, but wrapped it up in a terrific story that brought together fan-favorite characters for an epic showdown. After the way it wrapped up, Devil May Cry 6 could be a very different game, and it’s one we can’t wait to master on PlayStation 5.

Bloodborne 2

Perhaps the greatest game that developer From Software has ever made, Bloodborne took the Dark Souls framework and tossed it into a terrifying, Lovecraft-inspired gothic nightmare filled with dangerous creatures. It felt somewhat limited by the PS4’s hardware, running at 30 frames per second and suffering from some long loading times, but the major boost offered by the PS5 should remedy those issues in a sequel. The only question is if From Software could improve on what was a nearly perfect Souls-like, and if the studio could stop players from breaking their new controllers in frustration?

Action-adventure

Horizon: Zero Dawn 2

One of the few new franchises to gain significant traction from Sony during the PS4 generation, Horizon: Zero Dawn had something for everyone, from its strategic third-person bow combat to its unique science-fiction take on the apocalypse. It was all improved further by excellent acting from the likes of Lance Reddick and Ashly Burch, and we were only starting to uncover the mysteries of its world by the time the credits rolled. A sequel is a no-brainer for Guerilla Games, and we can’t wait to get back to destroying robot dinosaurs and exploring its many hidden areas.

Syphon Filter

Sony, how could you have forgotten about your once-beloved stealth-action series, Syphon Filter? It has been more than 12 years since the release of Logan’s Shadow, and little news has been offered on the return of Syphon Filter since then. We’ve gotten some teases, including a possible crossover with Days Gone, but we want to get back to the classic spy gameplay that made the series great. With very few espionage games left — unless Splinter Cell finally makes a comeback — it would serve an audience that has been waiting for a new spy thriller since Metal Gear Solid V released in 2015.

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil fans have been absolutely spoiled with great games as of late, including the Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 7. We think the series will stick to the first-person perspective for Resident Evil 8, but there are many different directions Capcom could take the sequel. After Resident Evil 7 reintroduced Umbrella and longtime hero Chris Redfield, we could be looking at another global conspiracy packed to the gills with infected creatures to destroy. If Capcom instead chooses to make the game another horror-focused, small-scale adventure, however, we will still be fully on board.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Everyone already knows Insomniac Games is working on a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Sony’s recent acquisition of the studio is just icing on the cake. Insomniac managed to combine the excellent web-swinging traversal of the classic Spider-Man 2 game with a deep and customizable combat system to create a game that matched the tone of the films perfectly, despite not being connected to them. With Miles Morales possibly turning into a superhero himself in a sequel, Insomniac could make a game that surpasses its stellar original, and the studio certainly still has plenty of villains left for our heroes to fight.

Shooters

Killzone

The PS4 launch game Killzone: Shadow Fall ended on a huge cliffhanger, with a single bullet possibly changing the entire course of the war between the ISA and Helghast. Though its campaign and multiplayer didn’t reinvent the wheel, they were still well-designed and showcased the power of the then-new system. A sequel could do the same for the PS5, though Guerilla’s preoccupation with a Horizon sequel means it would likely have to be developed by a different studio. Still, we need to know what happens next in the war, and if we’ve been fighting on the wrong side this whole time.

BioShock

Another shooter franchise we haven’t heard from in a long time, BioShock probably could have ended with Infinite’s universe-blending twist, but there is still so much left to explore in 2K Games’ acclaimed series. Whether it takes us back to Columbia, Rapture, or into an entirely new world, we want to meet more curious and tortured characters, but we will likely be doing it without Ken Levine and his team at the helm. Now part of the much smaller Ghost Story Games, Levine is focused on creating smaller narrative adventures, but BioShock 2 taught us that other creators could make a great BioShock, as well.

Wolfenstein III

MachineGames certainly knows what it’s doing with the Wolfenstein series — the underwhelming spinoff Youngblood being an exception — and the stakes have only gotten higher with each subsequent game. BJ Blazkowicz is now an elderly man, but that isn’t going to stop him from taking a shotgun and a hatchet to the skull of every Nazi he encounters. His enemies will likely include a few robots and even Mecha-Hitler, as well, and we can’t wait for the chance to dismantle the Fourth Reich and stomp its corpse into a bloody pulp on the bottom of our boots.

Role-playing

Persona 6

He’s the Joker, baby! After the enormous critical success enjoyed by Persona 5, expectations are soaring through the roof for a sequel. As with all great games in the Megami Tensei franchise, it’s better for us to know as little as possible going into the game, and we’re confident that Atlus won’t let us down. Given the sheer size of the games and fans’ standards, however, we’re betting it will still be a few years before we see Persona 6, and we’ll have to play the countless spinoff games while we wait.

Monster Hunter

Capcom’s best-selling game of all time was also the grand return of Monster Hunter to home consoles, and that’s where the franchise is likely going to stay in the future. Monster Hunter: World’s sheer scale — only made greater with the Iceborne expansion — made it a role-playing game that could be enjoyed for hundreds of hours, and a sequel only needs to give players more of what they loved the first time. That means dozens of powerful monsters to battle, adorable cat companions, and plenty of weapon varieties to try out in the field.

Fighting

PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2

Sony didn’t exactly nail the Super Smash Bros. formula when PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale released, but the building blocks were there, including famous characters like Nathan Drake and Kratos. Its lineup of iconic characters could increase in a sequel to include newcomers such as Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn and the Hunter from Bloodborne, battling it out in stages based on iconic PlayStation locations. With deeper move-sets for the fighters and more variety in modes, the sequel could be a must-have game for any PlayStation fan.

Sports and racing

MLB: The Show

The best sports franchise around today is also exclusive to PlayStation, and Sony is almost certainly going to continue MLB: The Show as we move to the PS5. Already lauded for its incredibly realistic visuals –both for players and environments — the addition of ray tracing and even higher resolution will make it even more difficult to tell the game from a live broadcast on ESPN. Its “Road to the Show” mode remains a favorite, letting you build a player up from AA through the Major Leagues, and is more than involved enough to keep baseball fans happy until the next year’s game comes out.

Gran Turismo

During the current generation, Sony’s Gran Turismo has lost some of its luster as Microsoft’s Forza series has stolen the spotlight, but that could change with the PS5. Even more realistic vehicles and physics, more cars to choose from, and options for traditional track-based and off-road races could make the next Gran Turismo the racing game to get. VR support would be welcome, as well, as Microsoft doesn’t appear to have any plans to offer virtual reality on Xbox Scarlett.

