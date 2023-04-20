 Skip to main content
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is 67% off in deal ending soon

Noah McGraw
By
Arthur Morgan walks into a burning house in Red Dead Redemption 2.
Rockstar Games

The classic, epic western from Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2, could be your for only $20 if you act fast. As part of Steam’s gaming deals, the massive game is 67% off, bringing it to $20 from its usual $60. If you want the Ultimate Edition, you can get that for only $30 instead of its usual $100. These are massive discounts on a critically acclaimed game that will provide you with hundreds of hours of entertainment. Check it out before Steam ends this special promotion deal.

Why you should buy Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was critically acclaimed upon release. Our reviewer gave it a 10 out of 10. You play as Arthur Morgan as he traverses a massive open world. You’ll get in saloon gun fights, rob trains, kill outlaws and lawmen alike, and so much more. If any criticisms have been leveled at the game since its release, they usually focus on how there might just be too much to do. The story itself will take you at least 50 hours, and that’s only if you aren’t getting distracted with the abundance of rich and varied side quests. Once you complete those too, and you aren’t bored after hundreds of hours of missions, there’s always the poker minigames, the burlesque shows, and all the little details that Rockstar loves to throw into their games.

There’s always Red Dead Online too. This game mode is more like its own game entirely, but you’ll have free access to it no matter which version you buy. Red Dead Online lets you customize your own character and level him or her up by way of PvP matches, heists, poker games and general cowboy tomfoolery. Rock Star is still updating the game, so you can follow along as new game modes and storylines are released. Send this deal to your buddies and you can form your own online posse.

Right now, and for a limited time, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $20 on Steam. The Ultimate Edition is only $30. This deal is cutting up to 70% off of this modern classic. If you didn’t jump on the train when it first launched in 2018, or you want to test out the PC version, grab it on Steam before the deal ends.

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw

Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old bikes, watching bad movies, and reading everything from Shakespeare to comic books.

