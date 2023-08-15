 Skip to main content
PS5 just crashed to the cheapest price we’ve ever seen

Jennifer Allen
By
PS5 and DualSense art.
Digital Trends

It’s easy to assume the best PlayStation deals come from big name retailers but you’ll be surprised at where has the console at the cheapest price right now. While Best Buy is offering the , Monoprice has undercut it a tiny bit by bringing the console down to $440. An overall saving of $60, that’s just the right amount to effectively buy a new game for free. Keen to know more? We bet you are. Here’s what else you might wish to know before you click the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5

As with all game consoles, there’s a battle between many for figuring out which is the best overall. Still, what we are confident of is that the PlayStation 5 meets next-gen expectations. It has a potentially divisive design on the exterior but inside is a ton of power. Games load within seconds with no load screens in sight once you’re in-game a lot of the time. While its storage could be a little greater with only 667GB of the 825GB hard drive available for games, it’s simple to add on one of the best SSDs to expand that storage space.

We’re huge fans of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller too. It refines haptic feedback giving you a much more precise sense of touch. Adaptive triggers are great for feeling more in control while there’s a built-in microphone for making voice comms easier. It’s a great controller for using with the best PS5 games with exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Miles Morales sure to delight.

The console is capable of providing up to 120 fps along with 120Hz output on 4K displays so everything will look seriously gorgeous here. It even boosts the quality of PS4 games so you have thousands of games to discover.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is normally priced at $500 but right now, you can buy it from Monoprice for $440 so you save $60. Previously tough to get hold of, the PlayStation 5 is more readily available but it’s still unusual to see it quite so cheap as it is right now. If you’ve been holding out for a while, this is your chance.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Enjoying The Last of Us on HBO? Save $20 on the game for PS5
Ellie and Hoel turning back to face the camera in the poster for HBO's The Last of Us.

If you've been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO, you may have realized you've somehow never played the games. Now is the perfect opportunity with Best Buy currently selling The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for $50 saving you $20 off the regular price of $70. A fantastic game that's sure to enrich your experience with the HBO TV show, snap it up now or read on while we explain why it's so good.

Why you should buy The Last of Us Part 1
One of the best PS5 games right now, you owe it to yourself to snap up The Last of Us Part 1. It offers a truly powerful story as you've already gathered from the TV show but also a great gaming experience too. You can help Joel and Ellie as they attempt to survive the brutal world around them and travel to a safer place. The game includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which looks at how Ellie's life was changed alongside her best friend, Riley. It's all done from a third-person perspective as is often the way with Naughty Dog titles. It comes from the makers of the Uncharted series of games.

Best PlayStation Plus Deals: Save on Essential, Plus and Premium
Best PS Plus deals

PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) is the best way to get the most from your PlayStation gaming time, thanks to adding online multiplayer, free games, and a whole heap more for one subscription fee. In recent times, it has been expanded to offer three different tiers -- each offering varying benefits to gamers. PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium all have their roles to play depending on how you play and what level of value you want to get from the service. Some form of PS Plus subscription is vital if you want to be able to play certain PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games online with your friends, but there are more benefits than just that.

With PlayStation Plus, you also get exclusive deals on the PlayStation Store, Even better, there are free games to download every month that you'll be able to keep playing as long as you keep your PlayStation Plus subscription active. Until May 9, you also retain access to the PlayStation Plus Collection which contains some of the best games for both systems. Depending on the tier, you might get even more than that. Read on while we take you through the differences between the different tiers of PlayStation Plus, and round up the best PlayStation Plus deals and prices available right now, so you can save money if you want to play online, while also enjoying free games on the cheap.
What is PlayStation Plus?
Along with online multiplayer and other in-game network features, a PlayStation Plus Essential membership grants you access to exclusive discounts and other promotions. Perhaps the most notable benefit of PlayStation Plus is that every month, Sony gives subscribers one PlayStation 5 and two PlayStation 4 games that are free to download. You have one month to add these free PlayStation Plus games to your library.

Best PS5 Game Deals: Elden Ring, NBA 2K23, Sonic Frontiers, and more
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

There's no shortage of discounts for PlayStation 5 games among retailers, with some of the offers involving the best PS5 games. It may look like a daunting task to narrow down your choice for your next PS5 game purchase, but we're here to help you out. We've rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals, and if you see a deal that you like, you have to click that Buy Now button immediately as some of these discounts won't last long.
Best PS5 Game Deals
Back 4 Blood -- $20, was $24

If you haven't gotten your fair share of trying to survive against hordes of zombies, try Back 4 Blood. Instead of going solo, you'll be fighting in a group of four in this spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series. You can play with three friends online or with a team of AI-controlled characters in this co-op survival shooter's campaign mode, where you'll take increasingly challenging missions. In multiplayer mode, you'll get the chance to play as the undead Ridden, which come with unique abilities. You'll also enjoy extreme replayability with the game's card system. which ensures a different experience each time you start a match.

