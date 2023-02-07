 Skip to main content
Pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and get a $10 Best Buy gift card

It’s hard to find somebody who doesn’t know a thing or two about Star Wars, especially gamers, and especially with the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on the horizon. The game is already available for pre-order, which is a smart move to ensure you’ll get first dibs on a copy right when it releases, and when you pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Pricing jumps between $60 and $90 depending upon which platform you want the game for, and free shipping and in-store pickup on Release Day are available for most locations.

Why you should pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of the most popular games of the year when it came out, and kicked off the adventures of Cal Kestis, the Jedi that is also the main character of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor aims to be an even more expansive action-adventure within the Star Wars universe than the first game, and will likely be in the conversation for the best Xbox Series X games and the best PS5 games. It is a third-person, single player action-adventure game that will very likely land near the top of the list of the best Star Wars games on PC.

The narrative of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the evens of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. It’s likely an even more immersive adventure within the character himself, as Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, wanted a darker Cal Kestis for this game. There is a lot more to explore about this game, with release date, trailers, pre-orders, and more information available. It will be available for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Whatever your gaming platform of choice, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release in April, but you can pre-order now to ensure a copy on Release Day. When you pre-order from Best Buy you’ll get a $10 e-gift card, and both free shipping and in-store pickup are available upon the game’s release.

