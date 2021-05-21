The best Kar98k loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

There is a multitude of viable weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, thanks to Raven Software’s recent season 3 update. One weapon that has continued to dominate the playing field since the game launched is the Kar98k, a lightweight marksman rifle that packs a punch. Professional players use this weapon to win high-dollar tournaments, and for good reason. If used correctly, the Kar can take down players quickly and efficiently, making it a top-tier choice.

However, there is a slew of possible attachments that can be equipped to this weapon, so it can be tough to decipher which ones work best. Luckily, we’ve got the scoop on the best attachments to use for this weapon for many playstyles, so you’ll likely find a loadout that works well for you. These are the best Kar98k loadouts to use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Kar98k overview

Before jumping into the builds, let’s first take a look at the weapon as a whole while going over why it’s so effective. In Warzone, the time to kill (TTK) is much longer than in traditional multiplayer. Because of this, you’ll want to prioritize using weapons with a fast TTK, particularly snipers, because they pack a punch. The downside is that many snipers are often slow, but that’s where the Kar98k comes in. It’s technically a marksman rifle, which means it’s lightweight.

It has pretty much the same power as the strongest long-range sniper in the game while preserving mobility and aim-down sights (ADS) speeds. Skilled players can zip around the map, pulling off quick, one-hit kills. Your mileage will vary depending on how accurate you are, but this weapon is worth learning because of how effective it can be. For many players, this is the best weapon in the game. Just aim for the head, and you’ll see results.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few builds you can use with the Kar98k. Since it’s a sniper (well, a marksman rifle), there isn’t a lot of variation in the builds. Luckily, you can still customize this weapon for a few different playstyles. Below are the best Kar98k loadouts.

Most accurate

Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor Barrel Singuard Custom 27.6-inch Laser Tac Laser Optic Sniper Scope Rear grip Granulated Grip Tape

Accuracy is highly important when sniping, for obvious reasons, but lining up your shot can be tough. If you’re someone who struggles with accuracy, you’ll want to try this build. With all Kar98k builds, you’ll want to use the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle for sound suppression and to boost its damage range. This will impact your ADS speeds negatively, but when taking those long-range shots, the added damage range is worth the ADS penalty.

Next up, apply the Singuard Custom 27.6-inch Barrel for increased damage range, bullet velocity, and better recoil control. Again, this is perfect for taking those long-range shots while allowing you to follow up your shots much easier, thanks to the added recoil control. This will slow you down slightly, but the difference is negligible. Follow up that attachment with the Tac Laser for faster ADS speeds, along with better aiming stability and aim walking steadiness. There really isn’t a downside to all of those perks, aside from your laser being visible to enemies (which isn’t a huge deal when using the weapon from afar).

By default, the Kar doesn’t have a scope, and its iron sights aren’t great. We advise going with the Sniper Scope Optic to make the weapon feel more like a sniper. This will give you 7x magnification — great for medium- to long-range. If you need more zoom, you can swap this for the Variable Zoom Scope (but more on that below). Top off the build with the Granulated Grip Tape Rear Grip for a boost to aiming stability and aim walking steadiness. This, again, will help keep your crosshairs lined up when taking those long-range shots, though it will slightly slow you down.

As for the rest of the loadout, it comes down to personal preference. For the first perk slot, we highly recommend E.O.D. since that will decrease the amount of damage you take from explosives. Since this is a slower version of the Kar98k, you might want to consider equipping Overkill to bring along another primary weapon like an SMG or lightweight assault rifle. Otherwise, Ghost is always a great choice. As for perk three, there’s plenty of room for experimentation, but we like Amped. This allows you to swap weapons faster, which is never a bad thing.

Best ADS speeds

Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor Barrel Singuard Custom 27.6-inch Laser Tac Laser Optic Sniper Scope Rear Grip Stippled Grip Tape

For players who are comfortable with their accuracy and are more concerned with ADS speeds, we’ve got a build for you. This is practically the same as the previous build but with one key change. Swap the Rear Grip attachment over to the Stippled Grip Tape. This improves your weapon’s ADS speed and is meant for more aggressive players.

If you’re confident in your abilities, you can even swap out the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle for the standard Tactical Suppressor. We generally don’t recommend this unless you plan on using the Kar in medium-range engagements, but it is an option. You can even switch the Singuard Custom 27.6-inch Barrel for the Singuard Custom 25.1-inch instead for less of an ADS penalty. Though, again, it’s best to maximize your range and bullet velocity while still preserving ADS speeds. Give these options a try, and see what works for you.

The rest of the loadout is mostly the same as the first, but you might want to have an assault rifle with you if you plan on playing more aggressively. That’s where Overkill comes into play, so keep that in mind.

Best for range

Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor Barrel Singuard Custom 27.6-inch Optic Variable Zoom Scope Underbarrel Bipod Rear grip Granulated Grip Tape

Let’s jump into the final build for the Kar98k. This one is geared toward range and prioritizes high zoom and accuracy. Once again, stick with the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle and the Singuard Custom 27.6-inch Barrel for the reasons listed above. These two are essential for maximizing your range and bullet velocity. The main change with this build is that it uses the Variable Zoom Scope Optic, which grants you 8x magnification. This allows you to see your targets at range a little easier. The nice thing is that it lets you toggle between 3.5x and 8x, so you’ve got options.

To improve your chances of landing a follow-up shot, we recommend getting rid of the Tac Laser in favor of the Bipod Underbarrel. This greatly improves your recoil control, which is important at range. Finally, switch over to the Granulated Grip Tape Rear Grip for added stability. You’ll find this build to be the slowest version of the Kar98k, but it’s the best for keeping your sights lined up from afar. Even the slowest Kar98k is faster than the lightest HDR.

As for perks, they’ll all be the same as recommended above, though we highly advise equipping Overkill since this version of the Kar98k is only useful in long-range engagements. Something like an assault rifle pairs well with this since you’ll still need something that covers you from medium to close range. It’s also a good idea to use claymores with this build if you plan on setting up shop somewhere. Call it “camping” if you want, but there isn’t much reason to run around with this build if you plan on taking shots at over 100 meters away. Those claymores will watch your back as you wait.

