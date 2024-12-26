 Skip to main content
Video games may actually be good for you, a new study claims

By
Despite all the claims, playing video games won’t rot your brain. More and more studies have shown that playing video games — in moderation, of course — comes with its own set of benefits, including improved coordination, better spatial recognition, and much more. Now a new study suggests that in addition to cognitive buffs, gaming can actually help improve your mental health.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Japanese scientists found themselves with a bit of a natural experiment on their hands. Retailers had created a randomized lottery to fairly distribute Nintendo Switch consoles, and this lottery allowed the scientists to study the link between gaming and overall mental well-being. The study analyzed 97,602 responses from gamers between the ages of 10 and 69, according to The Brighter Side.

According to the report, Nintendo Switch ownership was linked with an improvement in mental health by 0.60 standard deviation units, while the PlayStation 5 only increased mental health by 0.12 units.

That sounds like medical jargon, but it boils down to this: There is a noticeable effect on mental health when gaming, and this study suggests that Nintendo might have an edge in that category. Of course, the Switch is loaded with a lot of lighthearted, feel-good games, while the PlayStation 5 has a reputation for focusing more heavily on story-driven narratives.

The study also revealed that age and biology both play a role. Adolescent female participants felt greater changes in mental health with a Nintendo Switch than a PlayStation 5. The lead researcher, Hiroyuki Egami, said: “Our findings challenge common stereotypes about gaming being harmful or merely providing temporary euphoria. We’ve shown that gaming can improve mental health and life satisfaction across a broad spectrum of individuals.”

The study is interesting and could help further fuel the shift that’s already happening: the idea of gaming being promoted as beneficial, rather than the waste of time it was thought of in the 1990s. Let’s be clear: playing a video game won’t be a cure for what ails you, but the boost in mood and social aspects can act as a balm.

