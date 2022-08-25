Call of Duty: Warzone’s newest map is Fortune’s Keep, and it comes courtesy of Activision developer High Moon Studios. This is an intricate, small-scale map with plenty of variation across its many locales, giving players of all skill levels something to love. Given how much is densely packed into a map of this size, it can be tricky to figure out how to survive against other squads consistently.

Thankfully, we’ve spent a considerable amount of time on Fortune’s Keep, and here, we’ll break down all the tips and tricks you’ll need to know to come out on top.

Fortune’s Keep overview

Fortune’s Keep is a stunning map with lots of different locales that are designed for several different playstyles. Those who like to play less aggressively might have a great time sitting in a sniper tower picking enemies off from afar — while more aggressive players can master the art of zipping around to take out their foes with ease. This is a Resurgence map, meaning players can respawn so long as at least one teammate remains alive. In addition, the map is littered with cover and buildings, meaning you typically won’t find yourself running through wide-open fields. It’s a smaller-scale map, though it’s larger than Rebirth Island, meaning matches play out over the course of 15 to 20 minutes.

Below, we’ll go through some tips and tricks to help you survive on Fortune’s Keep.

Fortune’s Keep tips and tricks

Start off on the right foot

As we covered in our dedicated landing guide, there are several best practices to consider at the start of a match. With that in mind, your priority is for your squad to gather $7,500 to acquire a Loadout Drop ASAP. This means you should land close to a Buy Station and possibly a Contract so you can quickly earn cash. Depending on your playstyle and skill level, you might opt to land in a safer area like the spot to the east of Overlook.

Once you have your loadout, you should reposition to higher ground to prepare for the next gas circle. Grab a UAV to see where your foes are, and push toward squads you think you can eliminate. This, of course, is easier said than done, but if you grab the high ground, you’ll be in good shape.

Don’t play aggressively if you’re the last alive

During Resurgence modes on Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island, players have the ability to respawn as long as at least one teammate remains alive. However, you must wait upward of 39 seconds before being able to rejoin the action, which can feel like an eternity on the battlefield. The thing is — if you secure an elimination, it reduces the timer for your dead squadmates, making it tempting to play aggressively.

But this, more often than not, will simply result in getting you killed, especially if you’re the last squad member alive. Instead, hide somewhere and wait out the timer instead of pushing a squad by yourself. This way, your teammates will have a better chance of actually respawning.

Know how to navigate the caves below

While Fortune’s Keep is relatively straightforward to navigate in the upper area, the caves below might give you some trouble at first. There are several ways to get down to the caves, and you’ll want to be aware of most, if not all, of those entrances. This is because players will often hang out down below, and unless you have a decent angle on them, it can be hard to actually take them out. Likewise, if you’re in the caves, it’s easy to get held there if you’re facing off against a team that has the main entrances covered.

There are lots of rappels all along the sides of the caves to reach the top, but you should also be aware of the ladders that can be used to navigate up and down. There are a few ladders throughout the Grotto area and even the Graveyard, so do your best to explore and find out all the ways to get down to the caves. Make sure you don’t get trapped down there during the final portions of a match, as the gas can leave you in a terrible spot if you’re unlucky.

Positioning is key

Even if you’re an expert sharpshooter, being in the wrong spot can cause you and your squad to be eliminated prematurely. It’s best to have a plan and get to higher ground, giving you a clear line of sight on your opponents. It’s not always important to get to higher ground, but the main idea is to get into a position in which your enemies have to come to you. This means you can pick them off while they’re running, which can be easy, especially if they don’t have cover to hide behind. Likewise, you shouldn’t aimlessly run into the zone with no plan. Try to maneuver around your foes and catch them as they move from cover to cover. And never run out in the open unless you absolutely have to.

… so is movement

Movement is one of the trickiest aspects to nail down in Warzone. There’s so much flexibility in this regard, which has a lot to do with your settings, but it’s also heavily skill-based. There are two main components to mastering the art of movement: How you move and your actual positioning in relation to cover. Both of these factors need to work in tandem for you to be successful as you maneuver around and between your foes.

In breaking down the clip above, the main thing to pay attention to is how we immediately got behind cover after taking damage. We didn’t stop to finish off the downed opponent — instead, we ran behind and back through the building while also taking notice of a nearby enemy (via their footsteps) and positioned ourselves to take them out. It was risky to engage with an enemy without applying armor plates first, but we used our best judgment and dove headfirst into the engagement since we knew a teammate would fight alongside us. It paid off.

There’s so much to consider in such a short clip, but overall, the main thing is to practice zipping in and out of cover while using your wits to get the drop on your foes.

Save those Portable Redeploy Balloons for the end

One of the newer Field Upgrades is the Portable Redeploy Balloon, and these items are game-changers if you know how to use them properly. It’s best to save them for the final stages of a match so you can use them to reposition or get yourself out of a bad spot. Oftentimes, you can be left in a terrible position based on how the gas forms, which can’t be avoided depending on how certain firefights unfold. With the Portable Redeploy Balloon, you can zip back up into the sky to hopefully get a better position to take out your foes.

It’s important to note that you’re temporarily a sitting duck while interacting with the Portable Redeploy Balloon, so you’ll want to do your best to utilize it behind cover so as to not get taken out quickly. As you float in the air, make sure to look for enemies below you and ping them for your squadmates.

