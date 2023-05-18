 Skip to main content
This deal gets you 3 months of Xbox Live at 50% off

Noah McGraw
If you just bought a new Xbox and want to jump into a multiplayer match, there’s only one barrier in your way: You’ll need an Xbox Live Gold membership. This is the most basic of the various Xbox subscriptions, but it’s all you need to get online. Thankfully CDKeys is currently selling a three-month membership at a dramatic discount. You can get three months for only $13, 50% off its usual price. This membership  does work for Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X. Read more about what you get with Xbox Live Gold below, then grab a membership before this crazy deal ends.

Why you should buy an Xbox Live Gold 3-month membership

Xbox Live Gold is the simplest tier of Microsoft’s somewhat convoluted memberships. With a Gold subscription you can play any online game, not just the certain free-to-play games like Fortnite that don’t need any subscription at all. If you elect to upgrade to an Xbox Game Pass membership, you’ll get multiple free games per month and a large backlog of free games to download. A further upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate will get you free games on both Xbox console and PC. If you do decide to upgrade while your Xbox Live Gold membership is still active, you won’t have to pay full price, just the difference between the membership plans.

It may be confusing when you first go to the site because it says this is specifically for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Don’t worry, this will work for the Xbox Series S and X as well. If you need help figuring out how to activate it on the Series S or X, navigate to the “Activation” tab on the site where they explain it thoroughly.

Xbox Live Gold deals are few and far between. Microsoft doesn’t like to discount its services. Thankfully CDKeys is here to help you save some money. It has a three-month Xbox Live Gold subscription discounted to just $13 from its original $26. Grab it before the codes are sold out.

