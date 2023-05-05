 Skip to main content
Get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free with this Xbox Series S deal

Briley Kenney
By
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

Games continue to get more expensive as time goes on, but it makes sense why. They’re more and more expensive to make. But instead of shelling out $60 for $70 for a brand new title like Jedi: Survivor, you can take advantage of an amazing discount. While there are some fantastic game deals going on, at any given time, this one deserves a special callout. Antonline is offering the Xbox Series S 512GB model, with a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in a digital download, for $290. Normally $370 altogether, you’re saving $80 on this deal and essentially getting Jedi: Survivor for free. Hurry, it won’t be available long.

Why You Should Buy the Xbox Series S and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle

The Xbox Series S is the digital-only version of the console, making it the smallest, and sleekest model ever. You no longer have to load physical discs into the system, as everything is kept on the 512GB solid-state drive with blazing-fast load times and excellent performance. In fact, the Series S offers a framerate of up to 120 frames per second, well beyond the standard 60. You might not know this, but the Xbox is now carbon aware thanks to a new update. It reduces its power consumption to cut down on environmental impact, which is a welcome addition. That also saves you a bunch of money on your power bill.

Outside of the game included with the bundle, you can always grab the Xbox Game Pass for some excellent titles. The first game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is actually one of the titles featured for Game Pass. But also, you’ll find Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, Sea of Thieves, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and much more. With the Series S, you can subscribe and download any of the titles you want to the local hard drive to play.

This particular bundle not only includes the console, and a controller but a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the latest game in the series that was just released this month. Typically, the game alone would set you back $80, but since that’s what you’re saving with this deal, you’re getting the game completely free.

Through Antonline, you can get this Xbox Series S 512GB and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor standard edition bundle for just $290, which is $80 off the regular price of $370. If you’re interested, hurry because this deal will sell out fast and then it will be all gone.

