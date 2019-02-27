Share

We haven’t exactly kept our great admiration for LG’s OLED 4K UHD TVs a secret. Ever since these consumer OLED TVs became available, they have topped our picks for the very best image quality you can get. Now, with recently released price drops, these TVs are an even better buy, with a starting price of just $1,110 for the entry-level 55-inch B8-series. All in all, these are big discounts on the starting prices for these TVs.

If you came really close to buying one of these prior to the Super Bowl, but just couldn’t bring yourself to seal the deal, your patience (or hesitation?) has paid off: Some of these prices are even lower than what LG was offering before the big game, as LG starts making room for all of the 2019 models it introduced at CES this year.

Here’s what we’re looking at:

LG OLED 4K B8 Series:

55-inch ($1,110) – Save $590

65-inch ($1,850) – Save $750

LG OLED 4K C8 Series:

55-inch ($1,360) – Save $540

65-inch ($1,950) – Save $1,050

LG OLED 4K E8 Series:

55-inch ($1,630) – Save $870

65-inch ($3,200) – Save $300

So now the question isn’t so much, ‘should you buy one of these LG OLED TVs?’ as it is, ‘which one of these LG OLED TVs should you buy?’ The answer is, unless you have a wad of cash burning a hole through your pocket, the 55-inch B8 Series is your best bet. It delivers nearly every single feature of the more expensive C8 series, but at the lowest price you’ll likely see this year for an OLED TV.

Although, if you’ve been holding out for a 65-inch TV, we think you owe it to yourself to spend that extra $100 to upgrade from the 65-inch B8 to the C8. Go ahead and read our full review of the 2018 LG C8 OLED 4K TV.

What about the 2019s? While we have no doubt that LG’s latest OLED TVs will be the company’s best so far, we aren’t necessarily convinced you will notice a big difference in actual picture quality. In fact, each generation of LG OLED TV has offered only small improvements over the TVs that came one generation before, so unless you’re comparing a 2015, or 2016 model to the new 2019s, we doubt you’ll have any buyer’s remorse. That said, the 2019s will come with one or two features that you might be really enthusiastic about if you’re a home theater nut. HDMI 2.1 is the latest and greatest version of this A/V standard, and it supports some nifty things like eARC. The 2019 LG OLED TVs will have HDMI 2.1, so we suppose that might be one reason to delay. They’ll also be the first LG TVs to be WiSA-equipped for a fully wireless home theater speaker arrangement.

Keep in mind, however, you won’t see any discounts on the 2019 models for at least the first three months they’re available, so if it’s a deal you want, the 2018s are looking attractive right now.