Killer deal knocks $1,000 off the 65-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV

Today is a good day for upgrading your home theater, as the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is seeing a massive discount at Woot!. The high quality TV is going for just $1,500, which is a $1,000 savings from its regular price of $2,500. This is actually a better price than you’ll find at LG, which has the TV on sale for $1,700, and even beats out Best Buy by $100 in savings, as the retail giant currently as it listed for $1,600. You can grabs this $1,000 savings at Woot! over the next couple of weeks, or until the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV sells out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV

There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. So many, in fact, the prospect of tracking down one of the best TVs can be a little overwhelming. But OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television, as it allows each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV has all of the perks you can expect to find on a modern smart TV, including Google Assistant and Alexa voice control integration, and AI processors that brilliantly upscale older content and recognize the kind of content you’re watching to present it with the perfect audio mix. HDR content comes to life with this TV. It has dynamic tone mapping technology, which improves the picture by analyzing 5,000 bocks across the screen to reveal every last detail in movies, TV shows, sports, and all of your favorite content. It makes a great TV to break in with all of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is currently just $1,500 at Woot!. That’s a $1,000 savings and a lot of OLED picture quality at a price you won’t find at Best Buy or shopping directly with LG. Free shipping is included with purchase for Amazon Prime members.

