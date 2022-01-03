  1. Home Theater

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 could get lossless audio support and a new charging case

Prakhar Khanna
By

In May 2021, Apple announced support for lossless audio in its Music app. However, the AirPods lineup doesn’t support high-quality Bluetooth codecs such as aptX HD, LDHC, or LDAC, to listen to high-quality lossless music. It seems like that will change with the next iteration of AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 is said to have support for lossless audio. Moreover, it could have a new charging case trick up its sleeve.

The report came from MacRumors that popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the AirPods Pro 2 could have new selling points, which includes support for Apple Lossless Audio (ALAC). Additionally, it could have a charging case that users can trigger a sound from to highlight its location. The feature is likely to be integrated into Apple’s Find My app. It could work similarly to how users can currently emit a sound from their individual AirPods inside the case to help find them.

The second-generation AirPods Pro is touted to come equipped with a premium design and improved noise-canceling technology. It is rumored to drop the stem in favor of a more compact design. It was earlier reported that packing noise-cancellation, wireless antennas, and microphones into a smaller AirPods Pro earbud housing has so far proved challenging. The company is also reportedly looking to improve the battery life of its future offering.

Moreover, some previous reports state that the device might not launch anytime before Q3 2022, so we are assuming they might launch alongside the iPhone 14 series later this year. The upcoming earbuds could be positioned above Apple’s Beats subsidiary range.

Editors' Recommendations

Best external hard drive deals for January 2022

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

The best Razer deals for January 2022

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best Verizon new customer deals for January 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best laser printer deals for January 2022

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for January 2022

Fios TV Package

Best Dell XPS deals for January 2022

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best Alienware deals for January 2022

Alienware Aurora R8

Best 3D printer deals for January 2022

best 3d printer deals featured image

Best wireless keyboard deals for January 2022

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for January 2022

Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.

Best 8K TV deals for January 2022

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best Mac Mini deals for January 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Best Apple iMac deals for January 2022

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close