Amazon Memorial Day sale: Early TV, laptop, and appliance deals

With Memorial Day sales coming up fast, Amazon has started off proceedings with some early Amazon Memorial Day deals. If you’re in the market for seemingly anything possible, it’s incredibly likely that Amazon has already discounted it. Whether you’re looking for a new laptop, TV, pair of headphones, or even an air fryer, take a look at what we’ve picked out below. In no time, you’ll be saving big without having to wait for Memorial Day itself to grab some discounts. Here are all the best early discounts happening right now as part of the Amazon Memorial Day sale.

Best Amazon Memorial Day TV deals

Memorial Day is one of the better times for TV deals. There are often some great discounts on a wide range of products. Amazon is no different with plenty of TV deals going on from a cheap 4K TV to a high-end model from one of the best TV brands. If you’re looking for one of the best TVs https://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/best-tvs/ without spending a fortune, we’ve picked out some of the highlights below.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series —

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series —

Hisense 65-inch U6HF QLED TV — $450, was $595

TCL 65-inch Q6 QLED TV —

LG 55-inch QNED85 Mini-LED TV —

LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV —

Best Amazon Memorial Day Apple deals

Apple deals are always hugely popular during any sales season and the Amazon Memorial Day sale is no different. We’re already spotting discounts on some of the best MacBooks as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 — one of the best smartwatches. If you want to escape the world, some of the best wireless earbuds are also in the sale. Here’s a look at the highlights.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) —

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) —

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 —

Apple Watch Series 9 —

Apple AirPods Max —

Apple iPad Air (5th generation) —

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 —

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M3 —

Best Amazon Memorial Day tablet deals

Even outside of sales season, Amazon often has some of the best tablet deals with its early Memorial Day tablet deals proving even better. If you’re looking for the best tablets whether you’re thinking an iPad or one of the best Android tablets, you’ll find it here with some great discounts on popular brands including Apple and Samsung.

Amazon Fire HD 10 —

Samsung Tab A7 Lite —

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ —

Apple iPad (9th generation) —

Apple iPad Air (5th generation) —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Plus —

Best Amazon Memorial Day phone deals

When it comes to early Amazon Memorial Day phone deals, your options are a little slimmer than usual but they’re no less great. You can still snag some of the best phones around for less here and the includes models which were previously one of the best Android phones. Whether you’re looking for something on a super slim budget or you want to invest in something built to last, here’s what to buy.

Motorola Edge 2022 —

Motorola Moto G Power 5G —

OnePlus Nord N30 5G —

Google Pixel 7a —

Motorola Razr 2023 —

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE —

Best Amazon Memorial Day laptop deals

Amazon has some excellent early laptop deals ahead of Memorial Day with a wide range of the best laptop brands featured. Whether you need a super cheap laptop or you want one of the best gaming laptops, there’s something here for your budget. Here’s a look at the best laptops currently in the Amazon Memorial Day sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 —

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop —

HP 15-inch laptop —

Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop —

Asus ROG Strix G16 —

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M3 —

Best Amazon Memorial Day soundbar deals

When looking for great soundbar deals, check out what the Amazon Memorial Day sale has to offer. While it doesn’t yet offer the very best soundbars, it does include soundbars from some of the best brands around such as Samsung and Sony. We’ve picked out the best early Memorial Day soundbar deals including the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Sony S100F 2.0 Soundbar —

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Fire TV Soundbar —

Samsung B550D 3.1 Soundbar —

Samsung HW-Q60C 3.1 Soundbar —

JBL Bar 5.0 Soundbar —

Sony HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar —

Best Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals

There are some great headphone deals right now as part of the Amazon Memorial Day sales. Whether you’re looking to invest in some of the best headphones or you want the best noise-cancelling headphones, there’s something here for you. We also have some budget options too.

JBL Tune 720BT —

JBL Live 670NC —

Beats Solo3 —

Beats Studio 3 —

Beats Studio Pro —

Sennheiser HD 650 —

Apple AirPods Max —

Best Amazon Memorial Day smart home deals

It’s a great idea to make your home smarter with devices like smart locks, security cameras, and even thermostats all helping automate your home in a way that means you don’t have to think too much about how to keep your home running efficiently. The Amazon Memorial Day smart home deals are still growing but these early options are a great place to start.

Blink Mini —

Blink Video Doorbell —

Amazon Echo (4th gen) —

Eufy C220 Smart Lock —

Google Nest Thermostat —

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus —

Best Amazon Memorial Day small appliance deals

Whether it’s the best air fryers or the best coffee makers, a small appliance can do a lot to enhancing your kitchen and your day. It’s so much easier to cook with such appliances and often will save you money compared to using your stove or oven. The best brands number names like Ninja, Instant Pot, and Keurig. All are featured in the early Amazon Memorial Day small appliance sale.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker —

Ninja BL610 Professional Blender —

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer —

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 —

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker —

Instant Pot Pro Plus —

Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 —

Other Amazon Memorial Day deals worth talking about

Amazon sells an endless supply of different products. We’ve picked out plenty of deals but there are still categories left. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the many other cool offers. These include streaming sticks, robot vacuums, monitors, and much more. There’s something for every fun plan you have here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K —

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum —

Amazon Kindle Scribe —

Shark AV2501S Robot Vacuum —

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor —

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Smartwatch —

