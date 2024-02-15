 Skip to main content
This portable projector is about the size of can of La Croix, and it’s $60 off

Aaron Mamiit
The Anker NEBULA Capsule.
Anker

There are projector deals for massive machines that you set up in your living room, but there are also offers for portable projectors that you can bring anywhere like the Anker Nebula Capsule. From its original price of $300, it’s down to just $240 from Amazon for savings of $60, but there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down. If you’ve always wanted a portable projector, you wouldn’t want to miss this bargain because once the 20% discount is gone, we’re not sure if and when it will return,

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector

Even when compared to the best portable projectors, the size of the Anker Nebula Capsule is pretty surprising. It can fit in your hand like a cola can, but it’s capable of a projection size of between 40 inches and 100 inches. You’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies anywhere with the Anker Nebula Capsule as long as you have a spot to place it and a surface to project the content. You can even use it during business presentations, or if you want to follow a tutorial on a bigger screen than the one on your smartphone. The portable projector connects to your input source through HDMI or Bluetooth, and it’s even got an omnidirectional speaker that blasts sound in all directions.

Like most of the best projectors, the Anker Nebula Capsule is a smart projector, running on the Android operating system. You’ll be able to access streaming services directly on the device, and you can control it through the Nebula Connect app. The portable projector offers a battery life of up to four hours, which will be enough to watch a couple of movies or several episodes of a streaming show.

If you think you’ll be able to maximize the portability of the Anker Nebula Capsule, then you should take advantage of Amazon’s 20% discount for the cola can-sized projector. You’ll only have to pay $240 instead of $300 for it, but you need to hurry in locking in your purchase because the offer may already be gone as soon as tomorrow. If you want to buy the Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector with $60 in savings, add it to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately.

