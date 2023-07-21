This 100-inch smart portable projector is 20% off at Amazon

Amazon is the home of one of the better projector deals at the moment with a great deal on a portable projector from Anker. Usually priced at $300, you can buy the Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $240 so you’re saving 20% or $60 off. An ideal device to use pretty much everywhere with a bit of planning, you’ll be surprised at how good it is for the price. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector

The Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector is an incredibly portable projector. It’s the same size as a soda can so anyone can easily take it between locations. Despite being so small, it’s able to project up to a 100-inch screen. Even better, thanks to being so portable, it has a four-hour runtime without needing to charge it. Via DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms, you gain a bright 100 ANSI-lumen image that’s ideal for dimmer environments. There’s also a 360-degree speaker that uses its omnidirectional nature to pump out sound from everywhere.

It might not be the best portable projector in terms of power and advanced features, but it’s an ideal starting point for beginners. At all times, you can control it using the Nebula Connect app. It offers two HDMI and USB ports, plus you can stream using AirPlay, Miracast, or Bluetooth. The Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector uses Android 7.1 so you have extensive options for streaming and media apps, with the ability to stream from Netflix, YouTube, and countless others. The Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector won’t rival the very best projectors but at this price, it’s a great way to enhance your media enjoying habits while traveling, heading outside for a few hours, or even at home to see how it can enhance your life.

