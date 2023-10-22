 Skip to main content
The perfect holiday gift? AirPods are discounted to $99 right now

Albert Bassili
By
AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.
Apple set the standard for wireless earbuds with the original AirPods, and while the latest generation can be quite expensive, you can still get some of the older ones at a great price. For example, the Airpods 2 were released in 2019, and yet they still have great audio quality and features, and even better, you can get a great discount on them. In fact, you can pick them up right now from Amazon for just $99, down from the usual $129 they go for. That’s an excellent $30 discount on a product that still holds its own.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

The Apple AirPods 2 follow the same simple yet sleek aesthetic as their predecessors, with better in-ear fit, although they are still missing out on waterproofing, which doesn’t make them as hardy against bad weather. Luckily, that’s the worst you’ll deal with when it comes to the AirPods 2, and they’re quite easy to set up and use, as you’d expect when dealing with Apple’s ecosystem. The connection is also excellent, so there are no worries about weird stutters or cuts. Siri is also very easy to use with the AirPods, so if you use Siri quite a bit, you won’t see an interruption in your flow.

As for the audio fidelity, it’s pretty good, although they are somewhat smoothed over, so there’s a much flatter sound overall, giving you a smooth and pleasant experience. The bass is also surprisingly loud, although not as loud as some higher-end and performance-based earbuds, which is a shame if you listen to music all the time. Even so, if you’re more interested in them for general use, such as watching stuff, making calls, and listening to music, they’re very versatile. As for battery life, you get about 24 hours when you include the charging case, with the AirPods 2 being able to handle about five to six hours, so you’ll be able to listen for a significant time before recharging.

If you have the first generation of AirPods and want to upgrade without spending a ton, then the AirPods 2 are a good solution, especially with the deal from Amazon that knocks them down to $99. Alternatively, if you’d like one of the later generation or the Pro version, check these AirPods Deals, and if you aren’t fully committed to the AirPods, take a look at these AirPods alternatives.

