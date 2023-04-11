There’s nothing more iconic in the headphones and earbuds world than Apple’s AirPods. Perhaps more iconic is getting them for an excellent price — that’s probably why they’re a regular staple of our best Apple deals guide. Getting them at a steal is precisely what you can do right now over at Amazon. Instead of their usual $249 price tag, the latest Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless MagSafe Charging Case are discounted by $50, to $200, saving you some money and getting you a premium pair of earbuds that work seamlessly with Apple’s other devices like the iPhone and iPad. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about them.

In the Digital Trends’ Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, Simon Cohen explains that what was already great, in the previous generation, has been made even better this time around. He praises the AirPods for their excellent noise cancellation, top-notch transparency, and fantastic sound quality. If you want to know what’s new between the previous gen AirPods and this one, you can always reference our Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro guide. It breaks everything down for you in a simple, easy-to-read manner.

With up to two times more active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, and personalized spatial audio, the AirPods Pro always deliver a great listening experience, whether you’re at home, on the go, or at the gym. Outside of the sleek and modern design, the AirPods Pro fit comfortably in your ears, thanks to their cozy ear tips. They’re suitable for all-day wear, and with their IPX4 water resistance rating, you don’t have to worry about sweat or rain damaging your earbuds during your workout. The advanced noise cancellation blocks out ambient noise, while the Adaptive Transparency lets you retain some of that external noise, so you can stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music or taking calls. For example, you’ll be able to hear an oncoming vehicle or passerby so you don’t collide.

The MagSafe Charging Case ensures that your AirPods Pro are always charged and ready to go, with a single charge providing up to 5 hours of listening time, or up to 4.5 hours of talk time. The case also provides an additional 24 hours of battery life, so you can keep your AirPods Pro charged on the go, without having to worry about running out of battery or rushing to an outlet to charge. Moreover, they have a built-in speaker and precision finding mode to help you locate it if you ever misplace it. The AirPods Pro also work with Siri, so you can access your virtual assistant with just your voice, doing any number of things like reading back messages, checking emails, and much more.

All in all, they are a great option and they’re available at an incredible price thanks to Amazon. Down from $249, you’re saving $50 by grabbing them at their discounted price of $200. Act soon though, we never know how long these deals are going to last.

