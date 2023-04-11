 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods Pro are back at their Black Friday (and cheapest) price

Briley Kenney
By
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

There’s nothing more iconic in the headphones and earbuds world than Apple’s AirPods. Perhaps more iconic is getting them for an excellent price — that’s probably why they’re a regular staple of our best Apple deals guide. Getting them at a steal is precisely what you can do right now over at Amazon. Instead of their usual $249 price tag, the latest Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless MagSafe Charging Case are discounted by $50, to $200, saving you some money and getting you a premium pair of earbuds that work seamlessly with Apple’s other devices like the iPhone and iPad. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about them.

In the Digital Trends’ Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, Simon Cohen explains that what was already great, in the previous generation, has been made even better this time around. He praises the AirPods for their excellent noise cancellation, top-notch transparency, and fantastic sound quality. If you want to know what’s new between the previous gen AirPods and this one, you can always reference our Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro guide. It breaks everything down for you in a simple, easy-to-read manner.

With up to two times more active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, and personalized spatial audio, the AirPods Pro always deliver a great listening experience, whether you’re at home, on the go, or at the gym. Outside of the sleek and modern design, the AirPods Pro fit comfortably in your ears, thanks to their cozy ear tips. They’re suitable for all-day wear, and with their IPX4 water resistance rating, you don’t have to worry about sweat or rain damaging your earbuds during your workout. The advanced noise cancellation blocks out ambient noise, while the Adaptive Transparency lets you retain some of that external noise, so you can stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music or taking calls. For example, you’ll be able to hear an oncoming vehicle or passerby so you don’t collide.

Related

The MagSafe Charging Case ensures that your AirPods Pro are always charged and ready to go, with a single charge providing up to 5 hours of listening time, or up to 4.5 hours of talk time. The case also provides an additional 24 hours of battery life, so you can keep your AirPods Pro charged on the go, without having to worry about running out of battery or rushing to an outlet to charge. Moreover, they have a built-in speaker and precision finding mode to help you locate it if you ever misplace it. The AirPods Pro also work with Siri, so you can access your virtual assistant with just your voice, doing any number of things like reading back messages, checking emails, and much more.

All in all, they are a great option and they’re available at an incredible price thanks to Amazon. Down from $249, you’re saving $50 by grabbing them at their discounted price of $200. Act soon though, we never know how long these deals are going to last.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are $100 off for Cyber Monday
The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.

As part of the Cyber Monday deals going on right now, we're seeing a sizeable discount on the ever-popular Apple AirPods Max over at Amazon. Normally priced at $549, you can buy a pair of these stylish headphones for only $450. A savings of nearly $100 works out at 18% off making this the ideal time to treat yourself to one of the most appealing Cyber Monday headphone deals around. Stock is likely to get increasingly limited with delivery times getting more distant than they used to be. Snap them up now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get AirPods for $79 for Cyber Monday
AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are here to give you another shot at saving some cash if you missed out on certain offers. If you've been holding off on buying wireless earbuds because of the price, wait no further. From the ongoing Cyber Monday AirPods deals, you can grab the second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That's a 50% discount off their usual price of $159, but you need to hurry because similar deals are sold out. Don't let the last major shopping event of the year pass without buying the wireless earbuds, to make sure that you get them before the holiday season.

Why you should buy AirPods 2
The original AirPods brought on a revolution in wireless headphones. Every audio company out there has a pair of AirPods knockoffs by now. The AirPods 2 aren't the newest or the fanciest model of the breakthrough earbuds anymore — the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro 2 came out earlier this year — but they're still solid earbuds that are well deserving of the hype. Their proudest feature is how convenient they are. They're very small and completely wireless, so once you they're in your ears you can basically forget about them. Even the charging experience is wireless thanks to the charging case. you can get about five hours of battery life from the AirPods on their own, but a total of 24 hours when you recharge them using the case. That means no more struggling to find an outlet when you're on the go.

Read more
Beats Black Friday sale drops price of Studio 3, Fit Pro, Solo 3 headphones
beats studio 3 deal october prime day sale

With so many Black Friday deals floating around for headphones and earbuds, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Luckily, if you're a fan of Beats and want to go for one of its products, there are a lot of great Beats Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. So we've rounded up some of the best; whether you want some basic wired Beats Flex or the higher-end Studio3, there are up to nearly $200 worth of discounts available here, so enjoy!
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds -- $40, was $70

This is probably one of the cheapest Beats Black Friday deals we've seen so far, and we like it since the Beats Flex isn't too bad if you're looking for budget earbuds. The audio quality is pretty good and not too airy, keeping the sounds close to your head, so to speak. Sadly, there's no real EQ adjustment, which is disappointing, but if you like how they're tuned, that's not too much of an issue. Controls and microphones come in a plastic in-line housing and are pretty minimal in terms of control. As for battery life, you'll get about 12 hours out of them, which isn't too bad given how small they are and their budget price range.

Read more