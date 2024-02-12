 Skip to main content
Beats Studio Buds deal: Save $65 on the true wireless earbuds

There are lots of true wireless earbuds deals out there, but here’s an offer from Amazon’s Woot that may be too good for you to refuse — a 43% discount for the Beats Studio Buds that slashes their price to just $85 from $150. There’s not much time left if you want to take advantage of the $65 in savings though, so you better hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss this bargain. You need to complete the transaction now, as the wireless earbuds may already be close to selling out.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

We consider the Beats Studio Buds as the Apple AirPods Pro Lite, as they offer most of the benefits of the AirPods Pro at a lower price — and they’re even cheaper with this discount from Woot. They offer active noise cancellation, which will block external sound you can focus on your music or videos, and transparency mode, which does the opposite of letting you hear what’s happening in your surroundings without having to take off the wireless earbuds. They also come with three sizes of soft eartips, so you can choose the fit that’s most comfortable and stable with the perfect seal.

The Beats Studio Buds, which are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, can last up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include the power from their charging case. Their built-in microphones enable excellent call quality and voice assistant interaction, and they’re even IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance so they won’t get damaged by sudden rainfall and intense workouts.

The Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds are currently available from Amazon’s Woot at 43% off, bringing them down to only $85 from their original price of $150. You’ll get amazing value for money with the savings of $65, but time is running out if you’re interested in this bargain. The offer is expiring very soon, and there’s even a chance that stocks run out before then, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase of the Beats Studio Buds as soon as you can — right now, if possible.

