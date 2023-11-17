The best 55-inch TV Black Friday deals right now

Black Friday deals are historically the best time of year to buy a new TV with many retailers homing in on offering the absolute best prices on highly sought after TVs. With so many TV deals going on, we’ve focused on the best 55-inch TV Black Friday deals currently available. A great mid-range size for many homes, there are some awesome deals on big name brands including the best TV brands. Read on while we take you through what’s out there.

Best 55-inch TV Black Friday deal

TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV — $300, was $450

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs and much of that quality is reflected in the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV. It has the ever attractive QLED panel paired up with useful features like a high brightness Direct LED backlight to provide an enhanced viewing experience. It also has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology so you get fantastic motion clarity. Even when gaming, there’s a fast 120Hz variable refresh rate to ensure no risk of motion blur. For picture quality, there’s a HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support for accurate colors and finer details.

Adding to the convenience of the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV, there’s also an auto game mode so you don’t have to do anything before gaming. Instead, the TV automatically enhances the picture quality in the way that games need. When finding something to watch, Google TV is a breezed to use and there’s also Chromecast built-in along with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. Three HDMI inputs give you options for your consoles or other devices while there’s DTS Virtual:X sound for more immersive listening.

Don't Miss: Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

More 55-inch TV Black Friday deals we love

The neat thing about 55-inch TVs is that you can buy a very cheap TV or a high-end TV that packs an OLED or QLED screen. It all comes down to figuring out what size TV to buy in terms of the space you have at home. A 55-inch TV is a pretty good size for most living spaces so there’s plenty of flexibility here with some of the biggest TV brands offering high-end TVs in the Black Friday sales.

LG 55-inch UQ70 4K TV —

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV —

Samsung 55-inch Q60C QLED TV —

Sony 55-inch X85K 4K TV —

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV —

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV —

Editors' Recommendations