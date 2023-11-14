 Skip to main content
The best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals on Samsung, Sony, and more

As far as TVs go, 75-inches is the sweet spot for most, big enough to cover a living room wall with some great viewing angles, but not so big that it’s going to empty your wallet with inordinate costs, either. But at full price, 75-inch TVs can still be somewhat expensive, especially depending on the brand you choose. Except during Black Friday and Cyber Week, one of the best times of the year to capitalize on excellent deals. Right now, a ton of early Black Friday deals are going live, across a host of retailers, and on a wide variety of goods and electronics. So, here we are, in the ideal time of the year to nab an excellent 75-inch TV deal, but where do you start? We’ve gone ahead and gathered up some of the best Black Friday TV deals available right now, just to make things a bit simpler for everybody.

The Best 75-inch TV Black Friday deal

The Hisense U6K
Best Buy

One of the best 75-inch TVs when it comes to price, features, and quality is the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series 4K HDR Mini-LED QLED smart Google TV, which is $100 off at Best Buy. It’s already priced reasonably at $800, but with today’s deal it’s down to $700. It’s a QLED or Quantum Dot technology panel equipped with Mini-LED tech and full array local dimming, plus ULED 4K resolution. That’s a lot of big, fancy words to describe it as a beautiful TV, and it’s beautiful indeed. Even more beautiful is that price. Thanks Best Buy.

  • 75-inch Hisense Class U6 4K HDR Mini-LED smart Google TV —

More 75-inch TV Black Friday deals we like

A PlayStation 5 connected to a TV, showing the Sony Pictures Core interface.
Sony

If you’re not a fan of Hisense, or you’re looking for a better price, or even a different panel technology, don’t fret. We’ve also gathered a few of the best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals that are live right now. There are TVs from Toshiba, Amazon, LG, Sony, and Samsung, and across a variety of price points from more affordable to top-of-the-line. Take your pick.

  • 75-inch Toshiba C350 LED 4K Fire TV —
  • 75-inch TCL 4K LED Google TV —
  • 75-inch Samsung TU690T Crystal 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Amazon Omni QLED 4K Fire TV —
  • 75-inch LG QNED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K Mini-LED Google TV —
  • 75-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K Google TV —

