Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 just got a big price cut

It’s always a battle in the front of the pack regarding the best headphones, especially as Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Max battle it out for the top dog. That doesn’t mean there aren’t other great headphones to grab, especially if you’re on a budget, and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a great option. Luckily, there’s even a reasonably good discount from Best Buy, bringing it down to $299 rather than the usual $379, and given the state of the market, the $80 brings the Bose 700 in line with other great headphones at that price bracket.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

One thing that always stands out with Bose gear is the unique blend of beautification they lend to the audio, and that’s just as evident here. The mids and lows are boosted, providing overall clarity to the audio, although it can be a bit aggressive with sharper sounds. That’s especially true if you’re into things like jazz, where the sounds of the cymbals or brass can be quite jarring to the overall tone. Of course, that’s not a dealbreaker, and for most day-to-day uses, especially watching films and shows, it’s excellent and well worth picking up.

Another place the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 shine is in their noise-canceling technology, which seems to be mostly focused on the higher frequency sounds. That means they work really worth when traveling on an airplane or if drilling sounds are nearby, but they do stumble a bit in the mid-ranges. Again that’s not a dealbreaker, especially if you’re a frequent flier; the Bose 700 will likely outperform something like the Bose QC 35 II. That’s not even considering the excellent call quality, the 20 hours or so of use with ANC on, and a whopping 40 hours with ANC off, the latter being quite impressive.

While the Bose 700 can’t compete with the top-tier headphones on the market, it’s still a great headset in the mid-budget bracket, especially if you like to fly a lot and need excellent noise canceling. We also certainly appreciate the $80 discount from Best Buy, bringing it down to $299 since it makes it very competitive compared to other similarly priced headphones. That said, it’s always worth it to look at other headphone deals for alternatives.

