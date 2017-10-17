The EcoBoulder+ is the off-road vehicle of Bluetooth speakers

Why it matters to you The Ecoboulder+ is so rugged and powerful that you'll no longer have to decide between durability or sound quality in your outdoor speakers.

While a great home theater setup is something many already have, in today’s world having a great entertainment setup for your outdoor activities is also fully within the realm of possibility. Ecoxgear wants to help you realize the best possible outdoor music setup with its new portable Bluetooth speaker, the Ecoboulder+, which is an updated version of the company’s previous Ecoboulder speaker.

First and foremost is its performance power. Ecoxgear has packed an 8-inch full-range speaker, three-inch tweeter, and eight-inch passive driver into the Ecoboulder+, outputting 100 watts of power.

Exogear is claiming up to 50 hours of playback time on the speaker, which would be more than enough time for the Ecoboulder+ to provide the background score to a weekend camping. Plus, two USB ports will let you charge your other devices using the device’s battery.

The speaker supports a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet between it and the audio source, such as a smartphone or tablet. You’ll also be able to increase sound output by syncing two Ecoboulder+ speakers together through the “Ecoconnect” feature — which supports a connection range of up to 30 feet. This also works with any other Exogear products with Ecoconnect support.

Users will also be able to access Siri or OK Google on their connected devices via the “Ecotalk” feature.

To keep the elements of nature at bay, the Ecoboulder+ is certified IPX7 waterproof, with Exogear claiming its fully submersible. However, there’s little chance it will find itself on the bottom or a river or lake, given that the whole thing floats, too. Rounding out the durability checklist is dirt- and dust-proof UV protected housing, and just as an added cherry on top, a water-resistant pouch, which also includes a waterproof smartphone holder.

For transportation, the Ecoboulder+ sports a long, retractable handle and large, rugged tires. Furthermore, it also includes a couple handy built-in accessories for when you finally find the perfect spot, such as an integrated bottle opener and two cup holders big enough to hold 30-ounce ramblers.

At a certain point, the whole thing begins to sound more like an off-road vehicle than a speaker. In fact, it looks like the Ecoboulder+ is packing just about every important feature you’d want from a great piece of outdoor gear.

The Ecoboulder+ will be available in November for $250 from Ecoxgear’s official online store.