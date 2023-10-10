With Amazon’s Prime Day TV deals back online for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, Walmart’s challenge against its rival retailer leads with this $100 discount for the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $598, it’s down by $100 to $498. It’s highly recommended that you act fast if you want to enjoy the savings though because we expect high demand for this cheap but massive TV. Add it to your cart and proceed with the attraction right now to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV

If you love watching streaming content, the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV is the perfect choice for you because it’s a Google TV. It not only grants access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and all of the other popular platforms, but it also organizes the apps in a customizable home screen that’s very easy to navigate. The TV also works with your preferred digital assistant to search for content and control playback, and you can use the built-in Chromecast to share content directly from your smartphone and other devices.

To make sure that you’ll be able to appreciate your favorite shows and movies, the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, and it supports HDR and quantum dot technology that enables lifelike colors. All of this will be on a large 65-inch screen, so you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if you’ve got ample space for this massive screen.

Prime Day deals aren’t limited to Amazon, as other retailers are rolling out discounts of their own. If you’re planning to buy a new TV, it may be tough to ignore Walmart’s $100 discount for the already well-priced 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $498 from $598. Chances to purchase a massive display at this price don’t happen often, so this bargain is probably already drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. If you want to get the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV for this cheap, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations