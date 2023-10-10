 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this TCL 65-inch 4K TV for less than $500 for Prime Day today

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL Q Class Q7 QLED 4K TV.
TCL / TCL

With Amazon’s Prime Day TV deals back online for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, Walmart’s challenge against its rival retailer leads with this $100 discount for the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $598, it’s down by $100 to $498. It’s highly recommended that you act fast if you want to enjoy the savings though because we expect high demand for this cheap but massive TV. Add it to your cart and proceed with the attraction right now to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV

If you love watching streaming content, the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV is the perfect choice for you because it’s a Google TV. It not only grants access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and all of the other popular platforms, but it also organizes the apps in a customizable home screen that’s very easy to navigate. The TV also works with your preferred digital assistant to search for content and control playback, and you can use the built-in Chromecast to share content directly from your smartphone and other devices.

To make sure that you’ll be able to appreciate your favorite shows and movies, the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, and it supports HDR and quantum dot technology that enables lifelike colors. All of this will be on a large 65-inch screen, so you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if you’ve got ample space for this massive screen.

Related

Prime Day deals aren’t limited to Amazon, as other retailers are rolling out discounts of their own. If you’re planning to buy a new TV, it may be tough to ignore Walmart’s $100 discount for the already well-priced 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $498 from $598. Chances to purchase a massive display at this price don’t happen often, so this bargain is probably already drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. If you want to get the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV for this cheap, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Forget AirPods: Powerbeats Pro are 40% off for Prime Day
Man wearing powerbeats pro earbuds.

If you have your eyes set on the AirPods Pro, you might want to step back and take a more objective look for a moment. If at least for the duration of this article, open your mind and see if the Powerbeats Pro might be a suitable alternative for you. As part of Amazon's

event, you can even get them at a special price. While this deal lasts, they can be yours for only $150, which is a full $100 less than their typical price of $250. They're one of October Prime Day's best headphone deals, so go ahead and tap the button below to check them out. Keep scrolling for a second and we'll give you the mind-opening details.

Read more
Walmart is practically giving away this 50-inch 4K TV to rival Prime Day
The onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on a wall.

While Prime Big Deal Days is only officially happening at Amazon, plenty of other retailers are trying to butt in on the action. One of the big ones is Walmart, which currently has some Prime Day TV deals that rival Amazon. For instance, the already cheap Onn. 50-inch 4K TV is down to $198 from $218. Walmart is practically begging you to buy this instead of a Fire TV at Amazon. Prime Day deals in October only last until the end of the day on Wednesday, so grab fantastic deals like this while you can.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV
Shrewd eyes will notice that Onn. isn't among our look at the best TV brands. It's very much a budget brand, but that doesn't stop it from offering the key essentials you need from a 4K TV. Besides its 4K resolution, it also has Roku Smart TV built-in. That gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through countless different free and paid channels and streaming services. It's all easy to access via a customizable home screen. You can also use voice controls to find shows via the Roku mobile app. It's far easier than relying on tapping buttons on the remote, although the remote is simple to use too.

Read more
Samsung’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar system is $300 off today
samsung q series 1114 channel surround sound system deal may 2023 hw q990b 11 1 4ch soundbar with wireless rear speakers and

Prime Day deals in October started this morning at Amazon, but other retailers are jumping on the bandwagon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Prime Day soundbar deals, manufacturers like Samsung are getting in on the fun. One of Samsung's best soundbars is the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Eleven speakers is hard to beat! Right now you can grab it straight from Samsung's website for $1,600, down $300 from its usual price of $1,900. Grab it before Prime Big Deal Days end.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar has a ton of great features going for it. It's just what you need if you've been looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels so you get a true Dolby Atmos experience.

Read more