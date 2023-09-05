 Skip to main content
Crutchfield just knocked $900 off this 65-inch LG OLED 4K TV

When thinking of where to look for great TV deals, you may not always think of Crutchfield. You really should today. At the moment, you can buy the LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,497 saving a huge $900 off the regular price of $2,397. If you’ve been contemplating buying an OLED 4K TV for a while, this is the perfect opportunity to do it while saving plenty of cash. Want to know more? Keep reading while we take you through all the details.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K TV

It’s always worth instantly remembering that LG is one of the best TV brands you can buy from today, especially when it comes to all things OLED. By using pixels that illuminate independently of each other, you get the deepest blacks and the most vibrant colors. With the LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K TV, you get so many more features on top of that, each befitting of one of the best OLED TVs in this price range.

The TV offers cinema HDR with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Alongside that is OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro which refines the image quality frame-by-frame. There’s also Dolby Vision IQ which optimizes the picture based on what you’re watching as well as the amount of ambient light in your living space.

It’s all powered by LG’s A7 Gen 6 AI processor 4K which works to improve noise reduction, sharpness, contrast, and color. There’s also AI Picture Pro which automatically adjusts your settings based on the content you’re watching, while AI super upscaling upgrades standard or high-definition content. A dedicated Filmmaker mode is perfect for seeing movies how the director intended them, just like with the best TVs.

For gamers, there’s a game optimizer mode that automatically kicks in as needed with an auto-low latency mode, support for 4K images at 120Hz, variable refresh rates, and lag-free gaming. It all comes together to form quite an impressive TV.

The LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K TV is usually priced at $2,397. Right now, you can buy it from Crutchfield for $1,497 proving quite the hefty price cut of $900. If you’re keen to buy a new OLED TV for less, this is the ideal opportunity. Check out the deal now before it ends very soon.

