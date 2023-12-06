If you’re browsing the slew of OLED TV deals happening now, in desperate search of a home theater upgrade, but you want it delivered to your doorstep before the holiday gatherings start, you need to make your purchase now. We’ve looked around and there’s probably no better option to give your living room an immediate wow factor than the 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, which is available from Best Buy at $500 off. It’s still not cheap at $1,600 instead of $2,100, but we assure you that it’s worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Take a look at our roundup of the best OLED TVs, and you’ll see the LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV as our top pick. You’ll enjoy amazing picture quality and impressive peak brightness levels on its 65-inch screen, and when it comes to HDR and SDR performance, its color and contrast capabilities are downright fantastic. This is possible because each pixel in an OLED TV is a self-contained organic light-emitting diode, eliminating the need for a backlight and enabling one of the biggest differences between OLED and QLED TVs — the LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV can achieve perfect black levels. OLED TVs also offer superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is powered by the brand’s webOS 23 platform, which enables access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. It’s also the perfect screen for gaming, as it’s equipped with Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate for seamless gameplay.

For those who are looking at TV deals for an upgrade to their screens, don’t miss Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s a pretty significant investment even after a $500 discount, as you’ll have to pay $1,600 instead of $2,100, but you’ll quickly realize why we’re excited about this bargain. You need to push through with the purchase right now though — we’re not sure how long the savings will remain available, and you need to have your 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV shipped before the chaos of the holiday season begins.

