The best OLED TV of 2023 is $700 off: 77-inch LG C3 OLED

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.
LG

It’s 2023 — time to upgrade to an OLED TV. OLED technology gives you darker blacks, richer colors, and more accurate lighting than any other TV technology. While you’re browsing for the best OLED TV deals, don’t discount the best OLED TVs of 2023 just because you assume they’re too expensive. In fact, our favorite OLED TV of the year has a fantastic discount today.

That’s right, the best OLED TV out there, the LG C3, is currently on the sale at Best Buy. The 77-inch LG C3 is normally $3,200, but right now it’s down to just $$2,500, a nice $700 discount that shouldn’t be ignored. OLED TVs of this size don’t get much cheaper than this, so you might as well go for a top shelf product. If you’re not sure yet, keep reading as why dive into what makes the LG C3 the best OLED TV out there for your money. But make sure to grab this TV before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV sits on top of our roundup of the best OLED TVs because of the amazing performance that it provides, powered by the brand’s α9 AI Processor Gen6. The 77-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution is simply a joy to look at when you’re watching your favorite streaming shows, which you can access through LG’s webOS 23 platform. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so it will feel like you’re in the theaters while you’re sitting on your own couch.

QLED and OLED TVs have always drawn comparisons with one another, but you’ll want to go for OLED TVs like the LG C3 Series if you prefer perfect blacks, superior response times, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort. The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is also the ultimate gaming display with its support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate.

This is one of the top TV deals that you can buy right now if money is no object — the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV for $2,500, after a $700 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $3,200. Even with the savings, this massive display isn’t cheap, but it’s a worthwhile investment that will change the way you watch movies and shows in your living room. If you’re willing to take the jump with the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, don’t hesitate with the purchase because its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

