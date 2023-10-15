 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This LG CineBeam 4K smart projector is over $400 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is over, but there are some Prime Day projector deals that are still floating around. If you want to get one for your living room, you should check out the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector, which remains on sale with a 27% discount that brings its price down to $1,097 from $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but the $403 in savings is nothing to scoff at, and you’ll be getting a high-quality projector in the process. You’ll need to act fast though, as we’re not sure how long the bargain will stay up beyond the October Prime Day deals.

Why you should buy the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector

If you want a home theater projector in your living room, you can’t go wrong with the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector. It supports 4K Ultra HD resolution so you’ll be able to watch with sharp details and lifelike colors, with the experience further improved by HDR10 and HLG for a wider range of colors and even better brightness levels. The projector delivers 1,000 ANSI lumens, which our guide on how to choose a home theater projector explains as a measurement of how much light the projector puts out. This is equivalent to 2,400 lumens, which is right around our recommended specification if you’re also planning to use the projector during the day or with lights on.

The LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector can connect to a variety of input sources though HDMI, USB-A, or USB-C, but it can also directly access streaming services as it runs on LG’s webOS platform, so there would be no need to pair it with a device. You should consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector though, to make sure that you maximize the placement of the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector.

Related

If you’ve always wanted to install a projector for your home theater setup, don’t miss this chance to get the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projectorfor cheaper than usual. It’s still fairly expensive at its discounted price of $1,097, following a $403 discount from Amazon on its original price of $1,500, but you’ll understand why it’s worth it once you’ve started watching your favorite shows and movies with it. The savings on the LG CineBeam 4K smart projector won’t remain online for long, so complete the transaction to get it as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get this TCL 65-inch 4K TV for less than $500 for Prime Day today
TCL 65 Q Class QLED 4K smart Google TV product image for Prime Day October.

With Amazon's Prime Day TV deals back online for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, Walmart's challenge against its rival retailer leads with this $100 discount for the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $598, it's down by $100 to $498. It's highly recommended that you act fast if you want to enjoy the savings though because we expect high demand for this cheap but massive TV. Add it to your cart and proceed with the attraction right now to make sure that you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV
If you love watching streaming content, the 65-inch TCL Q-Series QLED 4K TV is the perfect choice for you because it's a Google TV. It not only grants access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and all of the other popular platforms, but it also organizes the apps in a customizable home screen that's very easy to navigate. The TV also works with your preferred digital assistant to search for content and control playback, and you can use the built-in Chromecast to share content directly from your smartphone and other devices.

Read more
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K laser projector is $700 off right now
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

Today marks the start of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, which means there are a a lot of impressive Prime Day deals to capitalize on. You can even save at Samsung, as the electronics giant is dropping prices in order to get in on the sales festivities. The Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is going for just $2,800 today, which is a savings of $700, as it would regularly set you back $3,500. This is easily one of the best Prime Day home theater deals you'll find, but you'll need to act quickly, as there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere4K Smart Laser Projector
Offering all the features you could want from one of the best 4K projectors, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a delight. As the name suggests, its focus is on offering you a big theater-style experience at home thanks to its huge 120-inch size. With a 4K resolution, everything looks much sharper than with many of the other best projectors.

Read more
Get this Samsung 8K TV for the price of an OLED 4K TV today
samsung 55 inch qn700b 8k tv deal best buy june 2023 neo qled resized lifestyle

It's happening again, Amazon is back with some excellent offers as part of its Prime Day Big Deal Days sale in October. While it might seem like Prime Day deals are an Amazon-only offering, there are some great Prime Day TV deals going on at Best Buy too. For instance, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,000, saving $600 off the regular price of $1,600. Yup, we said 8K -- that's how future-proofed this TV is. Thanks to the discount, it works out, so it's about the same price as many OLED TVs except with twice the amount of pixels. Want to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV
We're still waiting for more content to be aired in 8K, although it's slowly coming through. The handy thing about 8K TVs like the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is that it's able to upscale all non-8K content, so you still get a much better picture. Easily one of the best 8K TVs, as you'd expect from one of the best TV brands, this one looks great.

Read more