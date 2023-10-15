This LG CineBeam 4K smart projector is over $400 off today

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is over, but there are some Prime Day projector deals that are still floating around. If you want to get one for your living room, you should check out the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector, which remains on sale with a 27% discount that brings its price down to $1,097 from $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but the $403 in savings is nothing to scoff at, and you’ll be getting a high-quality projector in the process. You’ll need to act fast though, as we’re not sure how long the bargain will stay up beyond the October Prime Day deals.

Why you should buy the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector

If you want a home theater projector in your living room, you can’t go wrong with the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector. It supports 4K Ultra HD resolution so you’ll be able to watch with sharp details and lifelike colors, with the experience further improved by HDR10 and HLG for a wider range of colors and even better brightness levels. The projector delivers 1,000 ANSI lumens, which our guide on how to choose a home theater projector explains as a measurement of how much light the projector puts out. This is equivalent to 2,400 lumens, which is right around our recommended specification if you’re also planning to use the projector during the day or with lights on.

The LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector can connect to a variety of input sources though HDMI, USB-A, or USB-C, but it can also directly access streaming services as it runs on LG’s webOS platform, so there would be no need to pair it with a device. You should consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector though, to make sure that you maximize the placement of the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector.

If you’ve always wanted to install a projector for your home theater setup, don’t miss this chance to get the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Smart Home Cinema Projectorfor cheaper than usual. It’s still fairly expensive at its discounted price of $1,097, following a $403 discount from Amazon on its original price of $1,500, but you’ll understand why it’s worth it once you’ve started watching your favorite shows and movies with it. The savings on the LG CineBeam 4K smart projector won’t remain online for long, so complete the transaction to get it as soon as possible.

