This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.

It’s not unusual to see some great deals floating around for Labor Day and the long weekend. But LG is taking things to a whole new level this year by throwing in some fantastic freebies on top of already excellent deals. For a limited time, from now until September 13th, there are a couple of options to take advantage of. The first gets you free custom wall mounting through Handy — up to a $165 value — when you purchase select LG OLED TVs. Alternatively, you can purchase an eligible LG G3 OLED TV and receive a free Floor Gallery Stand, which essentially turns the TV into a freestanding work of art. You’ll find more details about each of those deals below, but we highly recommend heading over to LG.com to browse or shop the eligible TVs — there are a lot to choose from, and the TVs are discounted, as well.

Why you should shop the deals with free custom wall mounting

If you prefer to have your TV mounted to the wall but don’t want to handle it yourself, don’t have the tools, or are afraid to, this deal is an excellent option. With the purchase of an eligible LG OLED TV, you’ll get a free custom installation by a local professional through Handy, worth up to $165 value. Even better, most of the eligible TVs are on sale, which means you’re saving well over the cost of the installation. We always recommend browsing the deals available to see what matches your interests, but as an example, the is discounted by nearly $300. Normally $1,499, you’re getting the TV for $1,200, plus saving on the wall mounting cost.

Why you should shop the deals with a free Floor Gallery Stand

If you don’t want to mount the TV or would rather have it on an entertainment stand, this is the better deal for you. With various sizes of the luminous 2023 LG OLED G3 smart TV, you’ll get a comparable Floor Gallery Stand, which includes a back cover integrated into the stand. Once installed, it makes your TV look like a work of art. Starting at 55 inches up to 83 inches, you can choose which size you want, and like the previous deal, the TVs are discounted right now, too, so you’re saving much more. For instance, the is $700 off right now, bringing the normal price of $6,500 down to a reasonable $5,800. Don’t forget, you get the stand with that for free, too, which would usually cost an additional $200 for the 83-inch size stand. That’s an excellent deal, folks.

Either way, from now until September 13th, you can get either freebie by purchasing a new gorgeous OLED TV. If you were already in the market for a TV upgrade, there’s no sense in not taking advantage of one of these offers. Free stand or free mounting and installation is the question. It seems fitting for the Labor Day libations.

