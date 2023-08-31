 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG is offering lots of freebies for Labor Day and you don’t want to miss out

Briley Kenney
By
LG OLED TV installed on wall lifestyle image
LG Electronics

This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.

It’s not unusual to see some great deals floating around for Labor Day and the long weekend. But LG is taking things to a whole new level this year by throwing in some fantastic freebies on top of already excellent deals. For a limited time, from now until September 13th, there are a couple of options to take advantage of. The first gets you free custom wall mounting through Handy — up to a $165 value — when you purchase select LG OLED TVs. Alternatively, you can purchase an eligible LG G3 OLED TV and receive a free Floor Gallery Stand, which essentially turns the TV into a freestanding work of art. You’ll find more details about each of those deals below, but we highly recommend heading over to LG.com to browse or shop the eligible TVs — there are a lot to choose from, and the TVs are discounted, as well.

Why you should shop the deals with free custom wall mounting

LG 2023 G3 evo OLED mounted on wall like art lifestyle image
LG Electronics

If you prefer to have your TV mounted to the wall but don’t want to handle it yourself, don’t have the tools, or are afraid to, this deal is an excellent option. With the purchase of an eligible LG OLED TV, you’ll get a free custom installation by a local professional through Handy, worth up to $165 value. Even better, most of the eligible TVs are on sale, which means you’re saving well over the cost of the installation. We always recommend browsing the deals available to see what matches your interests, but as an example, the is discounted by nearly $300. Normally $1,499, you’re getting the TV for $1,200, plus saving on the wall mounting cost.

Why you should shop the deals with a free Floor Gallery Stand

LG OLED evo with stand Labor Day savings product image
LG Electronics

If you don’t want to mount the TV or would rather have it on an entertainment stand, this is the better deal for you. With various sizes of the luminous 2023 LG OLED G3 smart TV, you’ll get a comparable Floor Gallery Stand, which includes a back cover integrated into the stand. Once installed, it makes your TV look like a work of art. Starting at 55 inches up to 83 inches, you can choose which size you want, and like the previous deal, the TVs are discounted right now, too, so you’re saving much more. For instance, the is $700 off right now, bringing the normal price of $6,500 down to a reasonable $5,800. Don’t forget, you get the stand with that for free, too, which would usually cost an additional $200 for the 83-inch size stand. That’s an excellent deal, folks.

Related

Either way, from now until September 13th, you can get either freebie by purchasing a new gorgeous OLED TV. If you were already in the market for a TV upgrade, there’s no sense in not taking advantage of one of these offers. Free stand or free mounting and installation is the question. It seems fitting for the Labor Day libations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $500 off for a limited time
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

We always love to see TV deals on some of the best TVs around. That's what's happening now with the LG 65-inch C3 4K TV discounted by $500 at Best Buy. Usually priced at $2,600, it's down to $2,100 for a limited time only. While that's still pretty pricey, saving $500 on such a recently released TV is not one to be overlooked. If you've been waiting to upgrade to a great OLED TV, this is your chance. Here's all you need to know about the TV. From there, you can just tap the buy button to make the purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV
LG features heavily among so many best TV brands lists as well as being responsible for many of the best TVs. The firm truly knows how to make great TVs and that's reflected in the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV which is high up on the best TVs list right now thanks to its fantastic quality.

Read more
The best TV of 2022 is heavily discounted right now
LG G2 OLED TV

In 2022 we called the LG G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV the best of the best. Today, you can grab this stellar TV for a big discount. As part of the TV deals right on LG's site, you can grab four different sizes of the G2 at a discount. We recommend the 65-inch if you're looking for the biggest price cut. Read more about it below or head over to LG and see it for yourself.

LG 55-inch G2 OLED --

Read more
Should you buy AirPods now or wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023?
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

Prime Day 2023 officially has a date at last. Set to start July 11 and run through July 12, there's not long to wait until big savings across the board. So, what do you do if you need or want new AirPods? Should you dip into the wealth of AirPods deals going on or are you better off waiting to see what Prime Day AirPods deals are going on? If you can't decide and don't know what to do, we're here to help answer that quandary.

Simply put, if you can wait, you should. There's simply no harm in waiting until Prime Day to see what headphone deals are around at the time. A lot of items will be cheaper during Prime Day and it's incredibly unlikely that anything will be more expensive than they are now.

Read more