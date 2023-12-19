Roku is no longer just a smart TV platform, as it has started making its own line of TVs. If you’re interested, don’t miss out on Best Buy’s $100 discount for the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $200 from $300 originally. There’s not much time left before the offer expires, so if you want this smart TV for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to process the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV

Roku made a name for itself as a streaming platform, granting people access to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ either as a built-in operating system in smart TVs, or by inserting a streaming device in a non-smart TV’s HDMI port. Now, Roku has released its own TVs, including the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy the same Roku experience with a customizable home screen that displays your favorite services and other input sources, a voice remote that can take voice commands for functions such as searching for content, and compatibility with any smart home ecosystem.

The 50-inch screen of this Roku Select Series 4K TV offers sharp details and lifelike colors with the help of its 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus HDR10+ that further improves picture quality. The 4K TV also automatically adjusts its brightness depending on the lighting of the room where it’s located, while its sleek and frameless design makes it a seamless fit anywhere in your house.

If you’re on the hunt for TV deals this holiday season, whether to give as a gift to a loved one or to replace the non-smart TV in your living room, check out Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV. From a sticker price of $300, it’s down to only $200 for savings of $100, but not for long. There are only several hours left before the price of the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV returns to normal, so there’s no time to waste — add the 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you don’t lose your chance at this bargain.

