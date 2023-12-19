 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale: Get this 50-inch Roku 4K TV for $200

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Roku Class Select Series 4K TV on a media stand.
Roku

Roku is no longer just a smart TV platform, as it has started making its own line of TVs. If you’re interested, don’t miss out on Best Buy’s $100 discount for the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $200 from $300 originally. There’s not much time left before the offer expires, so if you want this smart TV for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to process the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV

Roku made a name for itself as a streaming platform, granting people access to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ either as a built-in operating system in smart TVs, or by inserting a streaming device in a non-smart TV’s HDMI port. Now, Roku has released its own TVs, including the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy the same Roku experience with a customizable home screen that displays your favorite services and other input sources, a voice remote that can take voice commands for functions such as searching for content, and compatibility with any smart home ecosystem.

The 50-inch screen of this Roku Select Series 4K TV offers sharp details and lifelike colors with the help of its 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus HDR10+ that further improves picture quality. The 4K TV also automatically adjusts its brightness depending on the lighting of the room where it’s located, while its sleek and frameless design makes it a seamless fit anywhere in your house.

Related

If you’re on the hunt for TV deals this holiday season, whether to give as a gift to a loved one or to replace the non-smart TV in your living room, check out Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV. From a sticker price of $300, it’s down to only $200 for savings of $100, but not for long. There are only several hours left before the price of the 50-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV returns to normal, so there’s no time to waste — add the 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you don’t lose your chance at this bargain.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 10 best holiday TV deals you can shop now (including a 65-inch TV for $298)
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

If you’re looking around for great TV deals to surprise someone with this holiday season, you’re in luck. There are a lot of awesome deals going on including some of the best TVs from the best TV brands. Whether your budget is pretty small or you’re looking to make a hefty investment, we’ve got some great options for you below. We've focused on a wide range of TV brands as well as different requirements, appreciating that some people just need a cheap bargain while others want something that's perfect for their home cinema setup. Take a look at what we’ve picked out as some of the highlights currently available including one extra special delight.
Our favorite holiday TV deal
Onn. 65-inch 4K TV -- $298, was $348

The Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is the perfect TV for someone who wants a huge screen without paying a fortune. It’s a good idea to check what size TV will work well in your home but assuming that 65-inch is plenty, the Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is a good budget option. The TV has all the essentials you need like three HDMI ports and smart home compatibility with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It also has Roku built-in so you can easily find something to watch across thousands of channels, before adding it to your customizable home screen. There’s even voice controls via the Roku app which can prove pretty useful. If you're solely interested in having a large TV at a cheap price, this is the best option, even if you do miss out on some more recent technology like QLED or OLED.

Read more
Snag an LG 65-inch TV for $400 after a $200 discount at Best Buy
The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.

Is it time to replace your TV? If you've been using an outdated screen in your home theater setup for too long, you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy's offer for the 65-inch LG UQ70 Series 4K TV. Usually $600, a $200 discount makes it more affordable at just $400, but we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings. Buy this 4K TV now because it may be back to its normal price sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG UQ70 Series 4K TV
LG is one of the best TV brands because of the performance of its top-of-the-line models, but even its more affordable options like the LG UQ70 Series 4K TV are excellent purchases. With 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises sharp details, and support for Active HDR with HDR10 and HLG that make automatic adjustments to whatever you're watching, you can just sit back and relax while you enjoy your favorite shows and movies at the best possible quality. The TV also offers 4K Upscaling that will upgrade non-4K content so that you can maximize its large screen.

Read more
85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $600 off, and it’ll be delivered by Christmas
The Samsung CU8000 4K TV on a white background.

Best Buy has a fantastic offer on the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV right now which means you save $600 on the usual price of $1,700. Down to $1,100, this TV will offer a home cinema style experience for any home that wants the biggest screen possible. One of the better TV deals around, you’re going to need to be quick as the deal is for today only. That means when the day ends, so does the great $600 discount. Have a quick look below at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV
As one of the best TV brands, pretty much all TVs that Samsung makes are worth your time and attention. With the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV, you get a great 4K experience. There’s Dynamic Crystal Color support so you can see a fantastic variety of shades of color. Alongside that is Motion Xcelerator which ensures you don’t have to worry about motion blur while watching fast-moving action or playing a game, while there’s also improved clarity. Adding to that is Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image so every frame appears more natural than before, adding a sense of depth you won’t get with other 4K TVs.

Read more