Best Buy just slashed the price of this Samsung 55-inch 4K TV

Jennifer Allen
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Best Buy has one of the best TV deals for anyone looking for an inexpensive 4K TV. At the moment, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV for only $350. That’s a saving of $80 off the regular price of $430 making it a considerable bargain for anyone seeking a well-known branded TV. Read on while we take you through what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV

While the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV won’t be competing with the very best TVs, it is still well worth considering thanks to being made by one of the best TV brands. The TV offers all the essentials you could need and a little more on top.

It has a PurColor Crystal Display so you can enjoy fine-tuned colors in the way that they’re meant to look. The Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV also has a Crystal Processor 4K so you can enjoy upscaled content even if you’re watching something that’s HD standard usually. Additionally, besides the 4K resolution, the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV has HDR support to enhance the wide spectrum of colors and visual details you’ll see on screen. The display panel is also a Direct Lit one so that there’s further enhanced contrast here between blacks and whites.

Besides looking great, the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV is also simple to use thanks to it having Samsung’s Tizen OS built-in. Through that, you can easily find everything you want to watch with all your favorite apps and services available here. It takes seconds to find stuff with the latest shows and movies mere clicks away.

Essentially, the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV is perfect for a living room if you’re on a budget but it’s also a great option for a bedroom, den, or anywhere else you want to add a TV within your home. It usually costs $430 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for only $350. A significant price drop of $80, it’s just made buying a well-respected brand much more accessible for most people. Check it out now by hitting the buy button below. It’s likely to not stick around for long at this price so don’t miss out if it sounds like the TV you need in your life.

