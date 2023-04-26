 Skip to main content
This Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $1,200 off right now

Briley Kenney
By
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B front view.
Samsung

We encourage you to peruse the best TV deals to see if you can find something this good, at least right now. What are we talking about? Crutchfield is offering the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for $1,200 off right now, which is an incredible discount. Normally $3,000, you can grab the smart 4K OLED panel for just $1,800. That’s 40% off the regular price and puts this deal in line with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices we typically see during the shopping holidays.

Why You Should Buy the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV

If you’re wondering about the difference between QLED vs. OLED TV panels, our guide can certainly help explain. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with either, and both will provide a vibrant and beautiful picture, including this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. It’s like having an immersive movie theater in your home, especially if you pair it with one of the excellent surround systems. You’ll notice that most, if not all of the best sub $500 4K TVs are either OLED or QLED.

This panel is powered by QD or Quantum Dot technology, by the way. It delivers rich contrast, for bright colors, sharp visuals, and deeper blacks, with up to 8.3 million self-lit pixels. One of the major benefits of a panel like this is the AI upscaling technology which brings older content more in line with modern 4K resolutions, through the help of neural networks and innovative tech. It makes older content look better, sharper, and more in line with the HD and ultra-HD content you’re used to seeing these days.

Samsung’s Smart TV hub ecosystem is built in, so you can start streaming your favorite movies and shows right out of the box, after connecting to your home WiFi, of course. You can also play games and listen to music through the platform, which delivers an all-encompassing media experience. With Samsung TVs, for example, including this one, you can play the best Xbox games without a console. Just sync a controller and use Samsung’s Gaming Hub to get started. If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic you can even track and view your health stats through the Samsung Health App right on your TV.

Normally $3,000, Crutchfield is offering the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800 right now, saving you $1,200, which you could put towards a decent surround and audio system, or something else you want. Don’t wait long, this deal won’t be available forever.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends, he's writing how-to content, and guides for Lifewire, Ideaing, and several other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

