One of Samsung’s bestselling 65-inch 4K TVs is on sale for $500 today

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you think your home theater setup needs a new display, here’s your chance to get the popular 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV for just $500, following a $30 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $530. The 4K TV has received high ratings with an average 4.7 stars out of 5 stars with more than 300 reviews, so we’re pretty sure that stocks will be selling quickly. The savings aren’t much, but you may as well take them while you’re buying this bestselling 4K TV.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV

We consider Samsung as the de facto market leader among the best TV brands because it keeps rolling out amazing products, and that includes the Samsung CU7000 4K TV. Its 65-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for the sharpest details and most vivid colors that your eyes will see, enabled by the brand’s Crystal Processor with 4K upscaling to upgrade the visual quality of the HD content that you watch. The Samsung CU7000 4K TV also supports HDR, which provides brighter images with a higher level of contrast between light and dark areas to create more realistic images.

All of the best TVs have access to streaming services, and for the Samsung CU7000 4K TV, that’s possible through the Samsung Smart TV Hub. The 4K TV also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you’ll be able to stream video games without the need to buy a console. So that you can try this feature out, every purchase of the Samsung CU7000 4K TV comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, through which you can try hundreds of titles.

Best Buy has a long list of TV deals, but you’re going to want to focus your attention on the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV. From a sticker price of $530, you can get the well-reviewed 4K TV for just $500, resulting in $30 in savings. That’s not much, but since you’re getting a popular 4K TV in the process, you can consider it a bonus. If you think the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV will look perfect in your living room or bedroom, don’t hesitate — proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

