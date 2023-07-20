The best kind of TV deals are ones where you can save on one of the best TVs currently available. That’s what Best Buy is offering with $400 off the Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV. It’s usually $2,000 so this works out as a 20% saving bringing it down to $1,600. For anyone looking to own a truly great TV, you really don’t want to miss out on this deal. Take a quick look at what else we have to say about it then move straight onto buying it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV

Samsung is usually better known for being one of the best TV brands when it comes to QLED technology but it’s recently moved into offering up OLED panels too like the Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV. It’s a truly exceptional TV for picture quality. In Samsung’s words, it’s made OLED better by adding QD (Quantum Dots) so you get incredible detail along with pure blacks, vibrant colors, and exceptional screen brightness. Thanks to OLED technology, each of the 8.3 million pixels can self-illuminate so you get a movie theater-style like experience. In conjunction with that, there’s quantum HDR OLED technology with an expanded dynamic range. That’s all further assisted by Samsung’s Neural Quantum processor with 4K upscaling so that the picture is optimized scene-by-scene.

Further reinforcing its position as one of the best TVs, the Samsung S95B is even Pantone validated so that it faithfully simulates the full range of Pantone colors, so you see a movie or similar just how the director intended you to do so. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ also ensures you don’t have to worry about lag or motion blur which is particularly ideal for gamers. Real Depth Enhancer helps you watch in a way that replicates how you would see things in real life.

None of the best OLED TVs stop at picture quality though, as demonstrated here. That’s why the TV has Dolby Atmos support and object tracking sound so that the audio feels much more immersive too.

A truly gorgeous TV in every sense of the word, the Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV is the TV everyone wants in their home. It’s usually priced at $2,000 but Best Buy has it for $1,600 for a limited time only. Buy it now to enjoy the $400 saving before the deal ends soon.

