If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your living room, Best Buy has a discount taking place on one of the more unique 4K TVs on the market. Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV is a good combination of minimalism and picture quality, and today the 65-inch model is marked down to $1,700. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $2,000, and Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

Some people may not be looking for discretion when it comes to their home theater, but if you’re looking for a 4K TV with brilliant picture quality and little fuss when it comes to taking up space in the room, Samsung’s The Frame TV is for you. This TV utilizes QLED picture technology. Like all of the best TVs, it produces a picture that looks great no matter what kind of content you may be watching. It produces a billion shades of color with 100% color volume, and it also has anti-reflection technology. In other words, it creates one of the more naturally immersive viewing experiences you’ll find in a TV.

The most unique thing about Samsung’s Frame TV is its design. It’s made to look like a piece of artwork hanging on the wall. It even has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works to choose from. The Frame TV comes with a slim-fit wall mount and has customizable bezels that snap onto it magnetically. One slim cable is all the TV needs, and because it’s a Smart TV, it eliminates the need for external streaming devices, as it comes with access to all of your favorite streaming services within the TV’s software.

