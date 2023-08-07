 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A big discount just landed on Samsung’s 65-inch ‘The Frame’ TV

Andrew Morrisey
By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your living room, Best Buy has a discount taking place on one of the more unique 4K TVs on the market. Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV is a good combination of minimalism and picture quality, and today the 65-inch model is marked down to $1,700. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $2,000, and Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

Some people may not be looking for discretion when it comes to their home theater, but if you’re looking for a 4K TV with brilliant picture quality and little fuss when it comes to taking up space in the room, Samsung’s The Frame TV is for you. This TV utilizes QLED picture technology. Like all of the best TVs, it produces a picture that looks great no matter what kind of content you may be watching. It produces a billion shades of color with 100% color volume, and it also has anti-reflection technology. In other words, it creates one of the more naturally immersive viewing experiences you’ll find in a TV.

The most unique thing about Samsung’s Frame TV is its design. It’s made to look like a piece of artwork hanging on the wall. It even has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works to choose from. The Frame TV comes with a slim-fit wall mount and has customizable bezels that snap onto it magnetically. One slim cable is all the TV needs, and because it’s a Smart TV, it eliminates the need for external streaming devices, as it comes with access to all of your favorite streaming services within the TV’s software.

Related

One of the most unique 4K viewing experiences you’ll come across, the 65-inch Samsung Frame 4K TV is $1,700 at Best Buy today. That’s a savings of $300, as it would regularly cost you $2,000. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This 75-inch QLED 4K TV is under $700 at Walmart right now
Vizio V Series

There was a time when you couldn't get TV deals for 75-inch 4K TVs for less than $1,000, but now there are affordable options like the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV. Already relatively cheap at its original price of $898, it's even lower in Walmart's latest sale at just $698 following a $200 discount. Bargains like this almost always sell out quickly though, so if you're looking forward to getting this 75-inch 4K TV in your living room, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV
The affordable price of the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV is actually one of the calling cards of Vizio as it enters our list of the best TV brands. That doesn't mean that you'll be sacrificing important features though. The 75-inch display of the Vizio MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV is dazzling and immersive with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X, it will feel like you're watching at the cinemas but from the comfort of your own home. Additionally, when comparing QLED and OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Vizio MQ6 Series include better brightness, longer life spans, no risk of burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 70-inch 4K TV for $450 today
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

If you think your home theater setup needs a shot of excitement, then there's no better way to do that than by buying the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It's already relatively affordable at its original price of $600, but it's even cheaper following a $150 discount from Best Buy. You'll only have to pay $450 for one of the cheapest TV deals for such a massive screen, but only if you hurry because there's not much time left before this offer ends -- and we're not sure when you'll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
First and foremost, you need to find out if the space that you have in your living room will be enough for a 70-inch display by checking our guide on what size TV to buy. If the answer to that is yes, then get ready for captivating visuals with the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV's 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range. It also offers DTS Studio Sound, which creates immersive audio to complete the cinematic experience within the confines of your own home. The 4K TV also works with HDMI ARC and eARC so that you'll only need one cable to connect it to a soundbar or AV receiver, if you want the extra audio boost.

Read more
A big discount just landed on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

Over at Best Buy is one of the better headphone deals available. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $279 saving you $50 off the regular price of $329. While this isn't reaching the lofty heights (or should that be lows?) of Prime Day pricing earlier this month, it's still a very good price for great headphones. If you missed out before and want to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know. We love them and we think you will too.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
Some of the best headphones around, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are fantastic cans for anyone who wants both good sound quality and excellent noise cancellation. Using Bose's Acoustic Noise Cancelling system, you get six external microphones in total to listen out for noises that need to be canceled out. That's in conjunction with enhanced signal processing so it intelligently knows what you don't want to hear.

Read more