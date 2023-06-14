 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
If you’ve been on the lookout for headphone deals to use with your Samsung Galaxy smartphones, there’s no better option than these two — the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The wireless earbuds are even more tempting because they’re on sale from Samsung, with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 down $40 to $110 from their original price of $150, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro down $30 to $200 from their sticker price of $230. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because we’re not sure when these offers will end.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $110, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.
Caleb Denison/Digital Trends

With the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, you’ll be getting well-balanced audio with booming bass and crystal clear treble, and a lightweight and comfortable fit with three sizes of flexible silicon eartips. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation, with two microphones helping to detect external noise and blocking them so that you can focus on whatever you’re listening to or watching. However, you can also activate Ambient Sound so that you’ll be able to hear everything that’s going on around you without having to take the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 out of your ears. The wireless earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC activated, though that can be stretched to up to 7.5 hours if the technology is turned off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $200, was $230

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

For a more premium wireless earbuds experience, you should go for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. You’ll be hearing studio-quality sound when you’re using them, and enhanced 360-degree audio will let you enjoy your music from every angle. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, which will silence even the most distracting sounds, and it also has Ambient Sound if you want to stay aware of your surroundings. When the wireless earbuds detect your voice while ANC is activated, Intelligent Conversation Mode kicks in, which swaps ANC for Ambient Sound and turns down the volume so that you can engage in a clear conversation, then brings things back to how they were when you stop speaking. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer IPX7 water resistance, up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC on, and up to 8 hours with ANC off.

Aaron Mamiit
