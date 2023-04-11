Looking for one of the best TVs but also the best TV deals? Samsung has it all with its fantastic S95B OLED TV currently on sale. Usually priced at $2,200 for the 55-inch model or $3,000 for the 65-inch model, it’s down to $1,600 and $1,800 respectively. A saving of either $700 or a massive $1,200, this is the ideal time to buy a TV that we gave an amazing 10/10 to when we reviewed it last year. Need to know more? Of course you do. This is a big purchase. Here’s what to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung S95B OLED TV

The Samsung S95B OLED TV is truly something special. Thanks to using OLED technology, you get rich contrast, vibrant colors, and the deepest blacks imaginable thanks to 8.3 million self-lit pixels all doing their thing correctly independently of each other. As anyone reading up on the best OLED TVs knows, that isn’t where great TV technology stops. In the case of the Samsung S95B OLED TV, it incorporates quantum dot technology like you see in QLED TVs to give you the ultimate experience. As you’d expect from one of the best TV brands, Samsung has implemented a powerful AI processor to ensure you get superb contrast every time along with a super sharp 4K picture. 20 specialized networks do all the work for you, optimizing the picture scene-by-scene. It looks better than any other TV around which is why we adored it so much when we reviewed it last year.

All those pixels are also Pantone validated so the TV can faithfully simulate the full range of Pantone colors so you see things just how the director or creator intended you to see them. A Real Depth Enhancer feature helps mirror how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast, leading you to a gorgeous looking lifelike image.

Like the other TVs at the top of the table, the Samsung S95B OLED TV also provides great sound quality with Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound so that you feel truly wrapped up in the action with the six dedicated speakers providing an immersive experience. It’s truly the ultimate cinematic journey in your home.

One of the best Samsung TV deals for those with large budgets, the Samsung S95B OLED TV is a very special TV for home cinema fans. Currently, the 55-inch model is $1,600 instead of $2,200 while the 65-inch variety is down to $1,800 compared to its regular price of $3,00. With considerable savings to be made here, if you can afford it, you owe it to your movie-loving nature to hit the buy button now.

