Samsung’s minimalist ‘Frame’ TV is heavily discounted right now

If you’re looking for unique TV deals that will surely grab any visitor’s attention, you may want to check out the discounts from the Samsung Spring Sale on Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV. The 32-inch Full HD version, the cheapest model, is available for $550 instead of $600 for savings of $50, while the largest and most expensive model, the 85-inch 4K version, is down to $3,300 from $4,300 for savings of $1,000. No matter what size you choose to buy, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase even if the event has a few days left because the offers may expire sooner than you think.

  • Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED Full HD TV —
  • Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED TV

The Samsung The Frame QLED TV features QLED technology, which applies a layer of quantum dots on an LED backlight for more accurate colors and fantastic brightness. The TV also runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which will give you access to all of the popular streaming services and a collection of helpful apps.

Setting apart the Samsung The Frame QLED TV from its peers, however, is its Art Mode. When it’s turned off, it will display your collection of art that you can buy from Samsung’s Art Store or personal photos that you can upload. The anti-reflection screen and matte display film reduces glare on the screen, and its customizable bezel lets you choose from a wide range of designs. The QLED TV is also equipped with a motion sensor so it can activate Art Mode only when someone’s in the room.

Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV will be a welcome addition to any room in your home, especially if you can get it with a discount of up to $1,000 from the Samsung Spring Sale. From $550 for the 32-inch Full HD model, for savings of $50 on its original price of $600, to $3,300 for the 85-inch 4K model, for savings of $1,000 on its original price of $4,300, you can take your pick on the size that you want for Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV. You need to hurry with your decision though, as there’s a chance that the deals are no longer available during the sale’s final hours.

