Generally, TVs and smart TVs along with them are meant for traditional entertainment like movies, shows, and streaming content. Every once in a while, you can also use them to display personal media, like family photos, slideshows, and beyond. But what if there was a TV that merged these two applications, and was treated a lot more like an artistic picture frame? That’s precisely the idea behind Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K smart TV — in art mode, it looks like a frame allowing you to enjoy art, photos, and much more. That art mode kicks in automatically when it’s not in use. Here’s the best part, though. Samsung is having a huge sale on its The Frame TV series, right now, allowing you to get some incredible discounts on a TV of your preferred size. You can shop for yourself below, and choose the size you want, or stick with us as we explore the finer details of this gorgeous television-frame combo.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K smart TV

Right up front, this is a standard 4K TV utilizing Samsung’s beautiful QLED or Quantum-Dot technology. It’s bright, vibrant, and awash in color and style. The 100% color volume ensures better accuracy and a gorgeous picture, regardless of what you’re watching or looking at. It’s also a smart TV, powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, so you can access a ton of apps and streaming services right out of the box.

Ultimately, however, this TV is designed to be a tad different. At a glance, it looks just like a premium frame with a customizable bezel and modern design. With a slim fit and a comparable wall mount, it will secure flush to the wall, like a frame, not a TV. When it’s not in use it will even enter “art mode” to display realistic and beautiful works of art — which you can also select using the built-in art store. Yes, you can display the Mona Lisa. Intelligent motion sensors will turn on the display when you’re in the room, or when a guest walks by. The screen rotates, too, between portrait and landscape configurations.

If all of that sounds wonderful, and why wouldn't it, then you can shop for various sizes of The Frame TV that are on sale:

Take note of those discounts, in particular, as this is an excellent sale on Samsung’s The Frame TV, equal to the lowest prices we’ve seen more recently. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one, or have a perfect spot picked out on your wall, well, now’s a fantastic time to do so.

