Samsung’s The Terrace outdoor TV is $800 off in flash sale

Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.
Samsung

One of the best TV deals at the moment is one focused on a very specific audience — those who want a great TV for the outdoors. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Samsung The Terrace 55-inch Outdoor QLED TV for $2,700 instead of $3,500. It’s a one-day-only offer, so if you’re keen to save $800, you’re going to need to be fast. While this TV won’t suit everyone’s needs, if you’re looking to relax in the yard this summer while still watching all your favorites, you need this setup. Here’s a deeper look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Terrace 55-inch Outdoor QLED TV

As one of the best TV brands around, Samsung knows how to innovate in ways that suit your home. That’s how it came up with The Terrace outdoor TV. It’s designed to look incredibly vivid and bright, especially in daylight. It’s also IP55 rated so it’s protected against both dust and rain, suiting the outdoors well.

Of course, this isn’t just a basic 4K TV — it’s a QLED panel. That means you get a great picture every time. It has HDR support so shows look particularly great while there’s Motion Rate 240 support so you can enjoy non-existent motion blur even during the fastest-moving action scenes you’ve ever witnessed. Designed for placement and use in outdoors environments, it can be partially exposed to ambient and non-direct sunlight, although you’ll still need to avoid direct sunlight with where you put it. Despite that, its wide viewing angles and anti-glare technology mean you still have plenty of options.

Adding to its repertoire to make this one of the best TVs around, the Samsung The Terrace also has extensive smart TV support so you can easily check out all your favorite apps and streaming services without a problem.

The Samsung The Terrace 55-inch Outdoor QLED TV is a great TV for those that want to enjoy watching something while outdoors. It’s normally priced at $3,500 but for today only, it’s down to $2,700 at Best Buy. You read that right — it’s a one-day-only offer. If you’ve been waiting for a great outdoors TV offer, you need to hit the buy button now as you seriously don’t want to miss out on these kind of savings.

