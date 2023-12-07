For those who are looking for cheap headphone deals with active noise cancellation, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-CH720N. They’re pretty affordable at their original price of $150, but Best Buy’s $50 discount pulls their price down to just $100. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want these noise-canceling headphones, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right away to be able to take advantage of the savings. If you don’t act fast, there’s a chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones

The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones are affordable, but they come with active noise cancellation, which is one of the features highlighted in our headphone buying guide. Their Dual Noise Sensor technology blocks all unwanted sound, but you they also offer an adjustable Ambient Sound mode with 20 level settings so you can listen to your surroundings and your music at the same time. The Sony WH-CH720N also have Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts Ambient Sound settings depending on where you are and what you’re doing.

With a battery life of up to 35 hours, the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones will last all day — and it’s entirely possible that you keep them on your head for that long because they’re very comfortable to wear with their lightweight headband. However, if you forget to charge them overnight, just 3 minutes of being plugged in through their USB-C port brings back up to 1 hour of usage. The wireless headphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, allowing you to bring up either digital assistant using their respective wake words.

The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones aren’t as feature-packed as the best headphones, but they’re perfect for most people, especially those who want to get noise-canceling headphones while on a tight budget. They’re currently $50 off from Best Buy, which lowers their price to $100 from $150. They’re going to be excellent gifts for your loved ones or even for yourself for the holidays, but you need to make your purchases now while stocks of the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones are still available.

